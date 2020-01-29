Marci Anderson is the newest chair for the Anoka-Hennepin School Board, already making history as the first woman elected to the position.
The Anoka-Hennepin School Board selected her Jan. 13 to replace longtime chair Tom Heidemann, who lost a re-election bid last year.
“When I was voted in, I didn’t give a whole lot thought to it,” Anderson said. “It’s just, Tom is no longer in office and we’re just moving forward. I was ready to get on with the business at hand, and then folks have shared with me that this is somewhat historic, and I guess I’m trying not to overthink it because I don’t want to get too nervous about it. I just want to do the best work that I can.”
While she couldn’t be certain until the votes came in, Anderson said she felt she had support for becoming board chair based on individual conversations she had with board members.
A Blaine resident, Anderson has served on the school board for 13 years. Before that, she served her community through organizations like the Girl Scouts. When her children were leaving the Scouts, Anderson joined a parent legislative team, where she worked for several years before running for school board.
Anderson said she has three focuses. The first is students achieving their best potential.
Second is securing a safe and fulfilling workplace for all the staff in the district.
“Kids come to school with a lot more challenges, I believe, than in years past, so it’s getting harder for staff, and I just want to make sure that we’re providing safety for them,” Anderson said.
Her third focus is making sure she’s a good steward of taxpayer dollars and maintains the community’s trust.
The board chair functions as the collective voice of the school board to provide direction to staff when the board as a whole cannot meet.
“I have to keep a pulse on what’s going on to make sure whatever direction I would give in between board meetings really is the collective voice,” Anderson said.
“I think what I bring to the board table is I listen well, so I’m hoping that is felt in whatever decisions we make going forward,” Anderson said.
This year also marks the first time the board is made up of a majority of women, after Erin Heers-McArdle won election to Heidemann’s former seat, according to a roster of board members reaching back to 1952. The previous board was evenly split between men and women.
