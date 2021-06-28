The Brooklyn Park City Council is giving a developer a second chance to construct affordable housing for seniors and individuals with developmental disabilities after it approved $2.25 million in financial assistance for an apartment development June 21.
“I want the affordable housing,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tonja West-Hafner. “We can’t expect developers to cover that gap. They’re going to always come to us and ask for that gap. … We can’t sit and say we want affordable housing and then not pay for it.”
The council had previously approved $3.2 million in tax increment financing and deferred loans for the project, but the developers recently failed to receive low-income tax credits from Minnesota Housing. The project was contingent on these tax credits to be financially viable.
Bethesda proposed moving the project from its original location at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Decatur Drive to a vacant 2-acre city-owned plot at 7601 Brooklyn Blvd.
With a new location and city support, developer Bethesda Lutheran Communities hopes to receive the tax credits and move the project forward.
To assist in the project, Brooklyn Park, through its Economic Development Authority, will provide a $1.5 million deferred loan and a $750,000 land cost write-down.
While technically considered a loan, $1.5 million would function as a grant with no payments or interest over a 30-year period.
If the developer defaulted on the project prior to the end of the 30-year term, or if the property were sold or changed uses, the developer would be required to pay back the loan in full plus interest.
Project details
Broadly, the project proposes construction of a 100-unit, four-story, $30 million apartment building.
Of the total units, 10 would be set aside for people with disabilities, 10 would be set aside for the high-priority homeless population, and 10 would be reserved for individuals with developmental disabilities. The remaining units would be available for seniors.
While 69 units would be one-bedroom units, 31 would be two-bedroom.
All units would be affordable to income levels ranging between 30% and 60% of the area median income, as determined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The project is contingent on the developers receiving the highly competitive Minnesota Housing low-income tax credits. Those credits would account for 42% of project costs. A mortgage would cover 21% of costs.
As part of the agreement, the city would give Bethesda the exclusive right and option to purchase the property until 60 days after they receive financing from Minnesota Housing. The land sale would not occur without this financing, and the agreement expires Nov. 1, 2022.
Rent for a one-bedroom unit is expected to range from $512 to $906 per month, while two-bedroom units will range from $1,086 to $1,322.
Council response
Councilmember Susan Pha initially spoke to concerns about adding more apartments to a corridor already heavy in apartment housing instead of elsewhere in the city. Residents are opposed to seeing more apartments and rental housing in the area, she said.
“My biggest concern about this development is not that I don’t support the project itself. I know I’ve said this before – I do support this project, the affordable housing project, and the fact that this is really going to be servicing our seniors and individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities,” Pha said.
“My biggest concern, as I’ve always said many times in the past, is developing more high-density apartments in this location.”
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said she would share Pha’s concerns with a project intended for use by the general population, but that this project is unique because fewer seniors are looking for two-bedroom units.
West-Hafner agreed, saying the project was different from the others in the corridor.
“It’s going to serve a very specific senior and disabled population,” she said. “I see this as different in that we’re going to get another senior building in the area where potentially someone can stay in the community.”
Community development director Kim Berggren said the site is already planned and set up for an apartment-style housing development. Partnering with the developer will ensure that rents stay reasonably priced, she said.
Chris Dettling, senior director of real estate development for Bethesda, said the site allows for an adequate mix of affordability and amenities. In particular, the proximity to Village Creek Park will allow residents to connect with nature, he said.
Councilmember Boyd Morson said he was generally concerned about using area median income rather than an affordability measurement local to Brooklyn Park.
“I’m very excited about your project. I’m very excited about your intent. I’m least excited about the numbers,” he said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.