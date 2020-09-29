Police have found evidence of 64 shots-fired incidents in Brooklyn Park in 2020. In 2019, there were 36, and in 2018, there were 31.
More than half of those incidents have occurred since June 1, with 18 people shot in 39 shots-fired incidents recorded. Two of those shootings have been fatal.
Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen told the City Council Sept. 14 that the shooting locations have been “extremely random,” and said that the increase in violent crime in Minneapolis may be spilling over in Brooklyn Park.
“We’re basically viewed as the enemy as soon as we show up,” he said. “We need the community’s help on this and we’re getting none.”
Officers are seeing increased lawlessness and disdain for police, with no fear of accountability, Enevoldsen said. The department is getting very little cooperation from the community, and in once case, bystanders tore down police tape and attempted to tamper with the crime scene, he said. As a result, the department had to call the State Patrol and neighboring departments for assistance in securing the scene.
The city was able to address the spate of violent crime at 63rd and Zane earlier this summer because it was concentrated in a specific area, and there was a consistent group of people causing problems, according to Enevoldsen. In that instance, the community also cooperated with the police in ways it hasn’t in other cases, he said.
Issuance of gun permits in the city has also increased significantly this year. On average, over the past five years, the department issued 665 permits per year. This year, the department has issued 1,120 through the end of August.
“The level of violence in Brooklyn Park is different than our neighbors, but our neighbors are seeing very similar behavior, this absolute lawlessness,” Enevoldsen said.
The department is working with other regional partners to gather intelligence and attempt to prevent violent crime, Enevoldsen said.
Reducing violence requires many changes in the multitude of factors that influence peoples lives, and the city’s work with Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper represent part of the city’s effort to improve those factors, Mayor Jeff Lunde said. “Underneath all that are all these steps about how do we get there,” he said.
“One of the things that struck me at that event was the significant need for people of faith to be involved in the work that needs to be done,” Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said.
Enevoldsen said he was becoming increasingly worried about the potential for violence in spring 2021, as the four officers involved in the George Floyd killing will be brought to trial. “I have some real serious concerns going into 2021,” he said.
Reform efforts
Enevoldsen also spoke to the council about existing police reform efforts that have been implemented in the past five to 10 years.
The city’s Human Rights Commission and Multicultural Advisory Committee are currently compiling recommendations for reform proposals to present to the council later this year.
Reform and transparency have been a common discussion in the police department since the death of Michael Brown in 2014, Enevoldsen said.
Following Brown’s death, the department began to use a software tracking system to alert supervisors of potentially problematic activities such as disproportionate discretionary arrests or potential use of excessive force.
The department was an early adopter of body-worn cameras, and asked the city for feedback before developing its policy, he said.
The city’s cadet program has helped to move toward diversifying the police department, according to Enevoldsen.
School resource officers currently look for high school students that may be interested in law enforcement and make them aware of the cadet program, which offers college scholarships, financial compensation, mentoring, and a conditional offer to join the department once eligible.
A pool of five diverse candidates is moving through the program and preparing to fill some expected vacancies on the force, bringing the total force to 105 sworn officers, he said.
While the city had eight persons of color on the force in 2010, there are now 18 sworn people of color on the police force. It has proved difficult to diversify the sworn ranks due to low turnover, Enevoldsen said.
Brooklyn Park is the only city other than Minneapolis with a youth outreach team, and is the only department in Hennepin County with a sworn-in community engagement officer, according to Enevoldsen.
Inter-department cooperation is also an important part of the police department’s strategy, with the park and recreation department working closely with the department and programs like Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper to try to reduce violence among at-risk youth.
Lunde and Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said that while the city is making efforts toward reform, things are not perfect, and continued reform is necessary.
“Your presentation didn’t say everything is perfect and all is well and we don’t need to do anything,” Lunde said.
However, the city doesn’t need to fix processes that aren’t broken, West-Hafner said.
Councilmember Susan Pha said that a sense of urgency is needed to move reform work forward, as people are becoming increasingly comfortable with violence and riots as a means to seek change.
Enevoldsen said the department has reached out to the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform as a potential consultant to assist in reform efforts.
