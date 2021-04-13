Hollies Winston and Lisa Jacobson won the April 13 Brooklyn Park mayoral primary, according to Clerk Devin Montero.
Winston topped the field with 1,854 votes. Jacobson came in second with 1,291 votes.
Winston and Jacobson will advance to the August 10 special election. Absentee voting will begin June 25.
The winner in the special election will fill the absent mayor's seat formerly occupied by Jeff Lunde, who was elected to the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. Lunde resigned as mayor in January with two years left in his term.
Candidate Mark Mata trailed with 817 votes, while Boyd Morson came in fourth with 348 votes.
Wynfred Russell received 291 votes. Benjamin Osemenam received 196. Yelena S. Kurdyumova received 26 votes.
A total of 4,830 ballots were cast in the primary.
