No spoilers, but there’s an evil villain that wants to destroy the Mississippi River. If you’re signed up for the Three Rivers Parks District escape room at the Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, at 10360 W River Rd, it’s your job to stop him.
This outdoor version isn’t like a standard-issue escape room experience, where a group is locked in a monitored room with the intent to get out.
“It’s not exactly an escape room in the traditional sense where you need to escape a room because we are outside,” said Ashley Smith, interpretative naturalist. “There is an evil villain who is set on destroying the Mississippi River, and in order to save the Mississippi River and thwart him, you have to solve a bunch of puzzles.”
Participants view a video introducing the villain and are briefed with instructions on equipment, then set out to solve a series of puzzles and search for padlocked boxes, among other clues. Participants “solve the puzzles to not only figure out where the next set of things are, but also how to open the box when they get there,” Smith said.
Due to the outdoor nature of the experience, there isn’t anyone constantly monitoring participants as they move through the course. “I’m there if they need me. In most escape rooms you are able to ask questions and get tips sometimes. Sometimes they just give them to you,” Smith said. “If they decide they want to ask questions, they are welcome to, but I don’t open my mouth until they do.”
The overall experience is also longer than an indoor escape room, with a total run time of three-and-a-half hours.
“They get to be outside, they usually like the topics – they’re all nature focused, and the puzzles are all nature themed, so there’s also a little bit of learning that they do,” Smith said. “I love hearing the participants, when they do an ‘Oh, I didn’t know that,’ kind of thing.”
The program is scheduled to run periodically through September, and potentially longer, depending on the weather. Three Rivers can also work with participants to book their own event, when it works with their scheduling.
The program runs rain or shine, unless thunderstorms or heavy rain make it unsafe or difficult to do so.
“It’s just a really great way to go out and kind of be out in the park. If you like puzzles or board games, it’s a fun time,” Smith said.
There are versions of the escape room for ages 13 and up, as well as an adult version for ages 18 and up. Registration is $30, and is required prior to participating.
