Police believe a 3-year-old fatally shot his 2-year-old sibling in Brooklyn Park Aug. 13.
Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to a call at an apartment in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue on a report of a child who was shot.
Upon arrival, responding officers provided first aid and CPR to the child, who was transported to a local hospital. The child died Aug. 15.
The victim’s mother, 20, and grandmother, 57, were arrested and interviewd on suspicion of attempting to cover up the crime Aug. 14. Police also negociated the surrender of the mother’s boyfriend Aug. 15. All three were released with charges pending so they could say goodbye to the child and make funeral arrangements, Deputy Chief Mark Bruley said. Police did not believe there was a flight risk or a safety risk for the public if they were released, Bruley said. “We did that as the idea [to] apply a little humanity, that they all had to say their final goodbyes,” he said. “We decided the best course of action was to allow them to deal with the death of the 2-year-old and then hold them accountable this week with charges, and that’s why the case was submitted yesterday to the county attorney.”
Bruley said charges would likely include felony-level child endangerment, as well as conspiracy to cover up the crime. The family took “elaborate efforts,” to conceal the crime and mislead investigators, Bruley said.
While the family led investigators to believe an individual with the street name “BD” was involved in the incident, this was a lie intended to distract detectives, Bruley said. “The three of them had conjured up that story,” he said.
