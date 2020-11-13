With the deadline to spend CARES Act funds looming, the Brooklyn Park City Council at its Oct. 26 meeting approved a plan to allocate approximately $600,000 directly to rental unit property managers and reduce outstanding rent balances for COVID-impacted tenants.
“My goal has always been the same, which is to spend every damn dime (of CARES funding) that comes here, because if we don’t it will go somewhere else,” Mayor Jeff Lunde said.
“I still remember quite fondly the housing foreclosure crisis, when everyone else got made whole, but not us. I know the banks got their money, everybody else got their money, got their grants. They all got their stuff, and it was our thousands of residents’ homes that went into foreclosure that never were taken care of, so I’m being fully greedy. I want every dang dime.”
The city was allocated approximately $6 million in CARES Act funds with a rapidly approaching spending deadline of Nov. 15. While much of these funds have already been distributed or are in the process of being distributed, an estimated $600,000 portion of the funds planned for use in community grants and other investments appears unlikely to be spent before the deadline as originally planned.
In an effort to spend those dollars in a way that benefits the community, city staff members proposed distributing the funds directly to property managers through grants to cover the rents of community members who have had their income reduced because of the pandemic.
CARES Act funds that are not spent by the deadline will be returned to the federal government.
Since property managers are aware of which tenants are behind on their rents and likely would have the resources and technical ability to move through the application process, the funds could be deployed in a quick manner, said Breanne Rothstein, economic development and housing director for Brooklyn Park. A brief survey of seven of the city’s apartment communities found total outstanding balances for all tenants ranging from $12,000 in a 96-unit complex to $318,000 in an 834-unit complex.
As unpaid balances continue to rise for impacted families, some tenants have decided to self-evict and move out of buildings rather than face unpayable rent bills when the state and federal eviction moratoriums are lifted, Rothstein said.
While city staff members proposed that funds be distributed to complexes with a minimum of 16 units, the council removed this limit, allowing all rental properties to apply for the funds.
“I don’t want to eliminate these single-family homes, because they usually contain households that are bigger,” Councilmember Susan Pha said.
While there was no maximum award set for any renter or property owner, priory was given to properties with the most complete forms that participate in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, and those with monthly rents affordable at 50% of area median income. To be eligible, tenants must have been current on their rent payments prior to March 1 and be able to prove that their finances have been impacted by the COVID pandemic.
The council also requested that any property owner receiving the grant waive late fees for rents, and that property managers inform tenants that their rent was paid.
Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmember Lisa Jacobson spoke to concerns about landlords evicting tenants despite the city covering their late payments. While the city could attempt to place anti-eviction assurances for renters in the grant agreements, they would be difficult to track and enforce, Rothstein said.
“For me, I just have too many unanswered things here,” Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said. “If we choose to vote on this tonight, while I think we definitely need to help our renters in apartments (and) truly prevent homelessness, until I can kind of be assured that we’re going to get there, as it is written right here, I can’t support it.”
West-Hafner said she believed the proposal would at least temporarily achieve the desired effect of keeping people in their homes.
“This is a good strategy to try to get money out the door plus try to hit those individuals in an economy of scale kind of process,” she said. “We just need to get people what they need to get caught up.”
While Councilmember Mark Mata said the federal government needs to extend the spending deadline through the end of the year, he said he would support the proposal since it would ultimately benefit renters.
Due to time constraints, property managers were given a 10-day window to apply for the funds.
Hennepin County recently enacted a similar spending plan for approximately $5 million of its CARES funding.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.