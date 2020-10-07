Brooklyn Park Police responded to two shootings the afternoon of Sept. 27. Three more shots-fired incidents were reported Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
At 12:58 p.m. Sept. 27, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched on a report of a shooting at a business on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue. Arriving officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
Later that afternoon, at approximately 2:28 p.m., officers were again dispatched on a report of a shooting. A witness reported that a man was shot in an apartment building on the 7500 block of Jersey Avenue North.
Arriving officers found an adult male with a non life-threatening gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. The incident remains under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to the 8300 block of Kentucky Avenue on a report of several gunshots at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sept. 28. Arriving officers did not immediately find evidence of the shooting.
However, the following morning, a resident reported property damage to his vehicle and garage due to the gunshots. Officers found other evidence of gunfire in the area, and no injuries were reported.
The investigation into the incident remains open.
On Sept. 29 at approximately 12:10 a.m., officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired in the 7200 block of 76th Avenue North. Officers located a man who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint, and that the suspects shot at him as he fled the scene.
Officers located evidence of the gun shots, and the investigation remains open.
Later the same day, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at a residence in the 7900 block of Kyle Avenue North. No one in the home was injured in the shooting.
Officers located shell casings in the street and found bullet holes in the home.
The incident remains under investigation.
