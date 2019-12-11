The Brooklyn Park City Council stepped closer to approving its 2020 budget at its Dec. 2 meeting at its truth-in-taxation hearing.
The city’s total levy for 2020 is proposed at $49.8 million. The general levy is $44.5 million, the heritage fund levy is $400,000, the tax abatement levy is $700,000, the Economic Development Authority levy is $1.3 million, the Housing Redevelopment Authority levy is $800,000, the debt service for tax capacity levy is $1 million and the debt service for referendum levy is $1.1 million.
The proposed total property tax levy is $48.7 million. This is a 5.54% increase over the 2019 adopted budget. The proposed tax rate is 49.9%, which is a decrease from the 52.7% tax rate in 2019.
For the city’s median-valued home at $247,800, the city’s portion of property taxes would be approximately $99.70 per month, compared to $104.55 per month in 2019.
Of a household’s monthly tax bill, $39.93 goes to the police department, $11.08 goes to the fire department, $13.34 goes to operations and maintenance, $8.87 goes to parks and recreation, $7.03 goes to community development programs, $5.73 goes to administration and legal fees, $4 goes to the finance department, $5.73 goes to the Economic Development Authority, $2.87 goes to capital and debt, $.59 goes to contingency funds and $.44 goes to the mayor and council.
In the 2020 capital equipment plan, a total of $3.3 million in spending is planned. Vehicles and equipment account for $1.8 million in spending, IT support equipment account for another $516,100, while miscellaneous support equipment accounts for $986,600.
The city is planning for $51.3 million in spending in its capital improvement plan. Transportation facilities spending is planned at $30.8 million. General public building spending is planned at $4.3 million, parks and recreation facilities is planned at $12.5 million, and public utilities spending is planned at $3.6 million.
Two residents spoke at the public hearing. Cheryl Stephani, a 20-year resident, said that while she can afford her mortgage for her home, she is concerned that rising property tax costs may make her home unaffordable.
Another resident asked the council to fund reconstruction or improvements on 93rd Avenue.
Councilmember Mark Mata said that he will not support a budget with an increase in taxes.
Councilmember Terry Parks said that he has been asking for additional firefighters in the budget and that the city needs to plan for 93rd Avenue reconstruction.
While Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said that she could empathize with the difficulty of living on a fixed income, it’s difficult to cut the budget when the vast majority of it goes to human capital and paying for salaries and insurance. She said she has asked the city manager to find cuts to the budget that do not impact personnel costs.
City Manager Jay Stroebel said that the council could potentially reduce its Economic Development Authority levy or could reduce its contribution to the heritage fund this year in an effort to reduce the overall budget.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said that the city’s staff has done a good job of considering the city’s needs and goals while trying to keep the levy rate down and the difficult aspect for residents is that many different entities rely on property taxes for revenue.
