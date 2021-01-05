OS07NWcardinal.jpg

(PHOTO BY TOM FENTON)

The owner of a longtime metro towing company died on Dec. 16, and hundreds of co-workers and towing companies from across Minnesota paid their respects. A line of more than 100 tow trucks and semi trailers lined up along the street outside Evans Nordby Funeral Home in Osseo on Dec. 21. Dennis Cardinal retired and recently sold Cardinal Towing in Brooklyn Park, according to the businesses’ Facebook page. He and his wife, Gloria, started the business in 1967. Tow trucks of all sizes started the procession in Cardinal’s honor with lights flashing as they made their way to interment service at Crystal Lake Cemetery. Cardinal was 77 and is survived by his wife, four daughters, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Tow trucks filled Second Avenue NE in Osseo on Monday, Dec. 21 when the trucks and their drivers lined the street to pay respects Dennis Cardinal.

Cardinal, 77, died Dec. 16. He started Cardinal Towing in 1967 with the help of his wife Gloria.

According to Cardinal Towing, “Denny sold Cardinal and retired in August of this year and had many things planned to enjoy retirement with Gloria. Denny became ill and passed away Dec. 16.”

Cardinal was raised in Osseo. He met Gloria at the age of 13. They married in 1962 and raised four daughters in Brooklyn Center and their families have continued to grow.

He and his wife started Cardinal Towing after he built his first tow truck on the back end of his plow truck. His obituary stated, “Together they grew Cardinal Towing to be an industry leader.”

Private services for Cardinal were Dec. 21. A tow truck and car procession followed the services from Evans-Nordby Funeral Home in Osseo to Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria; daughters, Denise (Bill) Gustafson, Danelle Wagner, Debra (Joel) Hilstrom, Dyane (Winford) Hunt; grandchildren, Chris (Stephanie), Stephanie (Taylor), Nathan (Ashley), Jeremy, and Matthew; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry & Doug (Dianne) Cardinal; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Helen (Lange) Cardinal.

