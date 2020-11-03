Three people were shot in two separate drive-by shooting incidents in Brooklyn Park Nov. 2.
Police arrested two suspects following the shootings.
At approximately 1:35 p.m., the Brooklyn Park Police Department was dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North.
Responding officers found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds at the scene.
Witnesses reported that an occupant in a passing vehicle fired multiple gunshots toward a group of people standing near a parked vehicle. One of the victims returned fire at the vehicle, which then fled the scene.
Officers found evidence supporting this account.
Following this, officers executed several search warrants, and arrested two suspects in connection with the incident. The case remains open and under investigation.
In a second incident later that day, at approximately 5:15 p.m., an adult male was shot while playing basketball in the 7800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
A red SUV approached the victim in a parking lot, called out his name, and fired four to five gunshots at him.
The victim sustained a minor graze wound to his lower leg, and self transported to a hospital for treatment.
This shooting remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.