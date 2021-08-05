After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooklyn Park’s Tater Daze festival is returning for 2021.
The city is hosting free events Aug. 13-14 to celebrate the city’s agrarian history.
The festival began in the 1960s, and was sponsored by the Brooklyn Park Jaycees, according to the “The Brooklyns: A History of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park,” by the Brooklyns Historical Society. The festival was founded a way for the city’s residents to celebrate their predecessors’ history as former potato kingpins.
The Brooklyn Park area, once known as Brooklyn Township, was one of the prominent potato growing regions in the country.
In the World War I era, neighboring Osseo became the largest potato shipping area in the United States, with growers from Brooklyn Park taking their crops to the Osseo rail yards for the quickest way to market.
By the 1940s, Brooklyn Township remained a prominent potato growing region within the Twin Cities, producing approximately 37% of all potatoes harvested in Hennepin County.
As Brooklyn Park became incorporated as a village in 1954, development and new residents brought new markets to sell potatoes, but reduced land to grow the crops.
“When the Tater Daze celebrations began in 1965, there were at least five families in Brooklyn Park who had been growing potatoes for four generations,” according to the Brooklyns Historical Society. “Brooklyn Park was was only about 15% developed and the population was around 15,000. A short five years later in 1970, the city’s population had doubled to 30,000, but the number of active potato-growers in the city had fallen 50%, from around 50 growers in 1965 to around 25 in 1970.”
Potato farming and farming as whole declined in Brooklyn Park as the city grew in population.
“Eventually potato farmers in Brooklyn Park quit for the same reasons they had in Brooklyn Center to the south: suburban development,” wrote the Brooklyns Historical Society. “The potato era in Brooklyn Park ended in the fall of 1992 when Calvin Gray, the last commercial potato grower in the city, gave up raising red and white russets on his Brooklyn Park farm. ‘It’s progress, I guess,’ he commented.”
More recently, the city moved the Tater Daze festival from Nobel Sports Park to the Community Activity Center campus at 5600 85th Ave. N., where it will again be hosted this year.
Events this year
This year, the city will host a History Day at the Historic Eidem Farm Friday, Aug. 13, with tours, displays, and historic demonstrations set in the year 1900.
The Community Activity Center will then host a dusk screening of “Remember the Titans.” The film, staring Denzel Washington, tells the true story of football coach Herman Boone’s attempt to integrate T.C. Williams High School football team.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, attractions ranging from inflatable rides, bingo, art activities, open skating, food vendors, a vendor market place and live entertainment will be available.
Tater Daze calendar
Friday, Aug. 13
Brooklyn Park History Day
Where: Historic Eidem Farm, 4345 101st Ave. N.
When: 2-7 p.m.
Description: Celebrate the agricultural history of Brooklyn Park with tours, displays and historic demonstrations at Historic Eidem Farm.
Drive-in move: “Remember the Titans”
Where: Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N.
When: Dusk
Saturday, Aug. 14
All Tater Daze events Aug. 14 will be hosted at the Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N.
Food vendors
When: 1-8 p.m.
Inflatable rides
When: 1-6 p.m.
Art activities
When: 1-8 p.m.
Bingo, hosted by Brooklyn Park Women of Today
When: 1-7 p.m.
Bags tournament
When: 1 p.m.
Brooklyn Park marketplace vendor sale
When: 1-6 p.m.
Open skating
When: 2-4 p.m.
Live entertainment at the CAC:
Siama, 2-3:30 p.m.
Sea Echoes Through Rivers, 3:30-4 p.m.
Snoti Jappah, 4-5 p.m.
The Lao Dancers, 5-5:45 p.m.
The Tuxedo Band, 6-8 p.m.
