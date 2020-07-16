Brooklyn Park’s residents may notice an unfamiliar feature lining trails in five of the city’s parks this summer: children’s books.
The city’s Nature Preschool has been lining trails in city parks with pages from children’s books as part of its Storybook Walks program.
The Nature Preschool had considered starting such a program in the past, but the timing seemed right to do it during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sheri Gulenchyn, preschool teacher and director of the Nature Preschool. “I don’t know about anyone else who’s doing this around here,” she said. “We’ve talked about doing it for quite a while, the rec department and specifically the preschool, and with COVID-19 and programming changes, we had some time to be able to put it together.”
The books that were selected for the program were either favorites to read aloud to students or were available in the classrooms were cut up and fastened to yard-sale style signs, Gulenchyn said. The goal is to get kids out into nature and reading, both to learn new vocabulary and life lessons, she said.
The program intentionally includes books that feature people with diverse backgrounds, Gulenchyn said.
“We also tried to make sure that we included people that live in our community,” she said. “It’s important that the kids see people that look like them in the stories that they read.”
Books will be rotated throughout five parks on a nine week basis, with books changing on Mondays through August 22.
Currently, signs are posted at Central Park, Norwood Park, Hartkopf Park, Trinity Gardens, and at the Oxbow Trail Loop. “The recreation department picked those five parks just because they were in various geographical locations in the city so lots of people would have access and not have to go far,” Gulenchyn said.
Feedback has been very positive, and the city is considering making more permanent, year round installations of the program at its parks. “We actually are in the works now of, can we do this permanently at some parks, what’s it going to cost,” Gulenchyn said. “We’ve just gotten so [many] positive responses from residents.”
