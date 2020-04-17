In this era of social distancing, Hennepin County’s Step To It Challenge is persisting through the COVID-19 outbreak.
Brooklyn Park, which won the “most active community” award through the program last year, is still participating through the governor’s shelter-in-place order. Brooklyn Center is also among the 25 participating cities.
The program, which is run by Hennepin County, is “a healthy competition to get people ready for summer, out exercising again,” said Kelly Mertes, recreation supervisor. Participants are encouraged to become more physically active during the competition period, which runs May 1-28.
Participants can win awards as part of a community, school, worksite or individual. Trophies are given to the most active community, most actively engaged community and most active residents. Anyone can join the program as an individual or group — schools, workplaces, faith communities and neighborhoods can also form a group to participate together.
Hennepin County provides a conversion chart to assist participants with converting non-walking physical activities into steps. However, unlike in previous years, participants should be careful to mind social distancing guidelines, particularly when using potentially narrow trails or sidewalks.
While Brooklyn Park’s playground facilities are closed, its parks and trails remain open for use through the outbreak. Walkers should keep six-foot distances and alert other walkers or runners to their presence when using trails, Mertes said. Walkers can try to keep single-file lines and avoid contact while using trails, she said.
Open spaces in parks also remain open for use, and families can use the space for activity while minding social distancing guidelines. Walkers can also use the golf cart trails at Edinburgh USA but are asked to stay off of putting greens.
Many trails in Brooklyn Center are technically overseen by the Three Rivers Park District but remain open to residents.
If using trails or park facilities, it is important to remember that drinking fountains have been shut off in parks, and bathrooms are closed, Mertes said.
Mertes said that residents should generally consider the National Recreation and Parks Association guidelines for park use during the viral outbreak. The organization recommends that users refrain from using parks or trails if they are exhibiting symptoms, prepare for limited access to restrooms and water fountains, warn other users of their presence as they pass, follow CDC guidance on recommended sizes of social gatherings, distancing and personal hygiene.
Brooklyn Park generally distributes T-shirts to program participants while supplies last. It is unclear how the outbreak may affect this aspect of the project in the near future.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.