The only thing certain with the 2020-21 school year for the Osseo District – along with others in Minnesota – is that nothing is certain.
After a one-week delay to the originally scheduled start date to the new school year – which was approved by the school board – the district started Distance Learning on Sept. 14. The intent is remains to transition to a hybrid plan Monday, Sept. 28.
Despite a few technological hiccups in the early going along with staffing issues, that plan remains intact.
“(Monday) was an historic day in our district being the first day of school in a global pandemic,” Superintendent Cory McIntyre said at a work session Sept. 15. “It’s still hard to get our head around that this is still our reality. Hopefully there will never be another one like this.
“I want to acknowledge the incredible work that has been required up to this point and continues of our staff to not only launch but continue to problem-solve as we continue to implement our learning models. They’ve done a great demonstration problem-solving skills on things we’ve never done before. It’s been a very busy first couple days of the school year.”
“Now more than ever our parents are absolutely critical to the success of their children,” Board Chair Mike Ostaffe said. “I want to thank every one of them who has been stepping up and sometimes ending the day in tears. It’s very difficult. We’ve tried to support them.”
Challenges change daily
In a typical year, McIntyre said fulfilling all teaching and staffing needs is challenging. Circumstances related to COVID-19 have magnified that issue, and he said the administration is working to fill remaining vacancies.
Among the concerns include filling several nursing positions along with substitute teachers. That said, technology issues remain prevalent.
District spokesperson Barb Olson said technical problems such as internet connectivity were resolved by early afternoon on Monday as questions login questions and how to use classroom apps came in from parents and students.
With more than 5,000 students opting for the Distance Learning Academy in the Osseo District, scheduling staff and finalizing student schedules is an almost constant task.
“We’re still filling open positions,” McIntyre said. “That isn’t uncommon at the beginning of the school year, but it seems to be a little more intense this year. Staffing has been an issue not only in the metro but also state-wide. We’ve had a few challenges as we’ve launched. We’re working around the clock on those issues. This level of uncertainty right before the school year is frustrating.”
“In a message earlier this week to DLA families, Superintendent McIntyre acknowledged that the task of creating about 5,000 student schedules and reassigning employees from other buildings to staff those courses within a matter of three weeks (after the DLA registration deadline) exceeded our capacity to get schedules done on time,” Olson said.
“The reality is that setting up a new school would typically take more than a year, and we’ve attempted to do it within a few weeks. That fact, however, doesn’t make things any less stressful for our students or families who were negatively affected by any of those start-up challenges, and we are truly sorry about that. I can also tell you that we are setting up additional support and planning structures that will help things go more smoothly in the future for the Distance Learning Academy.”
Continuing to adapt
How things change and how quickly will depend on positive COVID-19 cases along with state guidelines from Governor Tim Walz. Board members asked numerous questions during the nearly three-hour meeting about the timeline of changing course from a hybrid to in-person learning or even a switch to 100% hybrid learning model.
While all options are open, McIntyre stressed that transitioning from model to model takes time.
“We anticipate moving in and out of the three models,” McIntyre said. “We are preparing to do that if needed in response to the activity of the virus. We’re assuming case counts will fluctuate.”
At the Tuesday, Aug. 25 meeting, the board voted down McIntyre’s recommendation to use a hybrid model through Thursday, Oct. 14 (the traditional MEA holiday) and resuming in-classroom learning on Monday, Oct. 19. McIntyre then called for an emergency board meeting on Friday, Aug. 28. It was determined then to start the year with Distance Learning for two weeks.
Positive coronavirus numbers were high in August in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park, but those numbers have decreased while numbers in Maple Grove have remained steady. In Rogers, those numbers were higher.
McIntyre said any model-to-model change will depend the number of positive cases in the county and would take two weeks to implement to provide teachers, staff and families ample time to prepare.
“We knew (the models) would be a rollercoaster but this is the trend we like to see if we’re desiring getting kids back into school more.”
McIntyre laid out in detail the parameters for the district to change learning models. At the top of the list included staffing coverage, instructional preparedness, digital and service access (such as transportation and nutrition) for students, along with childcare and building readiness.
Final decisions will be based on guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Education along with the Minnesota Department of Health.
“This is our current reality. We still have a lot of work to do and areas where we need to improve,” McIntyre said. “It’s a challenge to keep where we’re at up to date and assessing our progress. We’ll continue to refine that. We knew this would be a rollercoaster but this is the trend we like to see if we’re desiring getting kids back into school more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.