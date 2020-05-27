Park Center’s Laila Franklin keeps a busy dance card: girls golf captain, viola section leader, president of the National Honor Society, nearly straight-A student in Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses, cross-country runner and basketball player.
“I am the oldest of three children, and I hold that responsibility very close to my heart. Being a positive, hardworking role-model for my siblings is a daily goal of mine,” she said. “The classroom is my happy place! I have always loved learning, and I am extremely thrilled to further my academic and golf endeavors at the University of St. Thomas located in St. Paul.
“The main reason why I want to pursue college is to discover a career that I am passionate about and take action into figuring out the purpose and plans God has for my life,” she continued. “With St. Thomas being a Christian liberal arts college, I feel that I will be able to thrive, and be exposed to many career path options.”
Franklin is passionate about her faith. “The foundation of leadership I exhibit is grounded in my faith and relationship that I have with God. I aim to acknowledge Him in all my ways by being an active ambassador for Christ in everything I do,” she said. “Frequent questions I encounter are, ‘Laila, how do you remain so positive and happy all the time? Why are you so different?’ This illustrates God’s presence is felt and seen through me. Being an active ambassador for him is a constant goal in my life. When I answer these types of questions, my response is that God is my reason why. Being open and proud about my faith has allowed me to be an inspiration to those around me.”
Both sports and music have proved to be lasting pursuits for Franklin.
“I began playing the viola in fifth grade, and immediately fell in love with the rich timbre of the instrument,” she said. “Throughout my experience with orchestra, I have been given the position as Viola Section Leader for numerous concerts. During rehearsals, if fellow violists have questions about the music or other topics they look to me for advice and insight. I have been in the all-conference orchestra for the past two years, and it was an amazing opportunity that I will remember for the rest of my life. I would also like to further my viola playing at the collegiate level.”
Leadership roles in student organizations are a common thread across Franklin’s high school career. She is president of the National Honor Society, facilitating weekly meetings and completing volunteer work with more than 10 community organizations. She leads the school’s Tutoring Committee and sits on the Student Advisory Committee, the Athletic Leadership Team, the Black Student Union, the Student Ambassador Committee, and the Activities Program Advisory Council at Park Center.
“I can attest to the fact that [Franklin] is an incredible young person with an extremely bright future in front of her,” wrote counselor Jana Morton in a scholarship recommendation letter. “Laila is an intelligent, motivated young woman who is passionate about learning .. [she] is not only a leader in the classroom, but her leadership skill reach throughout our school and into the community … Laila quite simply shines brighter than everyone.”
In her spare time, Franklin enjoys camping with her grandfather, fishing and drawing.
