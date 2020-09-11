A shooting in Brooklyn Park Sept. 9 left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries and in a separate incident Sept. 10, a woman was sent to the hospital after she was stabbed.

At approximately 8 p.m. Sept. 9, Brooklyn Park Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 6200 block of 78th Avenue North.

Arriving officers found one victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police established a perimeter around the area and located evidence of the shooting a short distance away. Officers attempted to track the suspect with a K-9 unit but did not locate any suspects.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Officers were dispatched to a stabbing Sept. 10 at 5:24 p.m. It was reported at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North.

When officers arrived they found a woman with non-life-threatening knife wounds to her upper body as the result of an altercation with another woman.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for her injuries.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle, which was stopped within the apartment complex a short time later. She was taken into police custody.

