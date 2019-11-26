Metropolitan Council Environmental Services is hosting an open house to address upcoming sewer construction from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N.
The open house will address upcoming sewer construction in the Riverview Lane and Mississippi Lane areas.
The Riverview Lane site is located on 88th Ave., West River Road, and Riverview Lane, between 88th Avenue and 83rd Avenue. Work will include installing a liner inside the existing Metropolitan Council Environmental Services sewer pipe using a process called cured-in-place pipe. Construction crews will also replace maintenance holes and install local city sanitary sewer pipe. Construction is expected to take about 12 months between spring 2020 and spring 2021. Restoration will follow in summer 2021.
The Mississippi Lane site is located on Riverview Lane, 81st Avenue, and Mississippi Lane between 83rd Avenue and Brookdale Drive. Work will include excavating in order to remove and replace the wastewater sewer pipe, maintenance holes, part of the city water main, and local city sewer pipe. Construction is expected to take about 12 months between winter 2019-2020 and spring 2021. Restoration will follow in summer 2021.
Temporary wastewater conveyance pipes will be set up along West River Road trail.
During construction, Mississippi Lane and Riverview Lane will be closed to through traffic. Detours will be posted.
Other impacts are likely to include temporary, one-day driveway closures when conveyance pipes are installed and removed from under driveways on the West River Road trail. The trail will be closed for up to 18 months during the project.
Part of Jewell Park will also be closed during construction, but the playground, park building and parking lot will remain open.
Some residents will have their mailboxes temporarily relocated during construction.
Water and wastewater service may be temporarily disrupted during construction at both sites.
Restoration of any disrupted road surfaces and landscaping will occur after construction is completed.
