A security guard at the Huntington Place apartment complex in Brooklyn Park fatally shot a 62-year-old man who was attempting to stab a female with a knife Aug. 1, according to Brooklyn Park Police.
The guard told police, who responded to the scene near the main entrance of the complex at 11:41 p.m., that he heard a woman screaming for help and located a man armed with a knife attempting to stab a woman.
When the attacker, who lived at the complex, did not comply with the guard’s orders to drop the weapon, the guard shot the man, according to police. He later died at a hospital.
The guard, who works for 10-Code Security, is fully cooperating with the investigation, police say.
As standard procedure, the shooting will be forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office for charging consideration, the spokesperson noted.
The incident took place at a property with a history of crime troubles. Before the latest incident, the last shooting there took place July 5 of this year, and the last homicide at the complex was Aug. 13, 2020, a police spokesperson noted.
With 834 one-bedroom apartments spanning 36 acres, Huntington Place is the second largest apartment complex in the state, housing an estimated 3,000 residents.
Aeon, a nonprofit affordable-housing developer, purchased the 53-year-old property in January 2020 in an effort to preserve it as naturally occurring affordable housing.
Since acquiring the property, Aeon has hired a private security firm for the site, closed off some access points, installed security cameras, erected a security booth staffed with a guard and installed a vehicle gate at the entrance. A fence is being built around the complex, and plans call for electronic door locks and door alarms at all buildings on the sprawling property.
Mark Bruley, interim police chief for Brooklyn Park, noted recently that crime on the property has dropped by 18% this year. He said he is “very pleased” with the trend and praised Aeon’s “commitment to public safety.”
However, residents have recently complained about livability issues at the residences. A City Council meeting in June addressed those living conditions as Aeon faced $10,000 in fines for missing deadlines to address code violations.
In addition to a host of quality-of-life concerns, residents have complained of security cameras being scratched or spray-painted and bottom-floor windows that they say are easily broken into.
