Huntington entrance

The fatal shooting at Huntington Place occurred near the entrance to the apartment complex. (Sun Post file photo by Kevin Miller)

A security guard at the Huntington Place apartment complex in Brooklyn Park fatally shot a 62-year-old man who was attempting to stab a female with a knife Aug. 1, according to Brooklyn Park Police.

The guard told police, who responded to the scene near the main entrance of the complex at 11:41 p.m., that he heard a woman screaming for help and located a man armed with a knife attempting to stab a woman. 

