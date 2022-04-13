A motion to opt the Robbinsdale School District into an as-needed primary election system was withdrawn due to lack of support April 5. Opponents of the measure cited their discomfort with the tight timeline and the unlikeliness that a primary would be needed in the next election.
“I feel like if we’re really going to make this decision we probably should’ve made it back in January, February at the latest, just to give our community time to absorb this information,” said Board Member Sam Sant.
If opted in, the district would host a primary election if more than eight candidates filed for office in the spring. If fewer candidates filed, a primary would not be triggered and the election process would continue as normal.
Since 1993, seven of the district’s elections have featured enough candidates to trigger a primary.
The district’s election clerk, Karylanne Marchand, told the board March 28 that a primary would cost the district between $8,000 and $10,000.
For and against
The board member who attempted to advance the motion, Michael Herring, did so in anticipation of upcoming turnover of the board in the fall election.
“I think we’re going to see a lot of community members wanting to come out and run,” said Herring, citing social unrest precipitated by the murder of George Floyd, the Capitol insurrection, the pandemic and ongoing community-specific issues.
Up for election are the seats occupied by Herring, Sant, David Boone and Sharon Brooks.
“We do have four opens seats, and I know at least one incumbent is not running again – I’m not,” said Herring.
He continued that Brooks Green was serving on appointment, and Sant was not seeking reelection (he is seeking the DFL nomination for District 43).
To establish the primary system in time for the May filing period, the board needed to reach consensus by April 15. The closest meeting date before the deadline was the board’s April 5 business meeting.
Other board members weren’t convinced of a large candidate pool in the fall. Board members Sant and John Vento said they only knew of one candidate who planned to run for the board this fall. To date, Sun Newspapers has only printed the campaign announcement of ReNae Bowman for Robbinsdale School Board.
Vento said if there had been a primary for his previous reelection, he likely wouldn’t have filed due to the early deadline and “personal circumstances” he was dealing with. He said he agreed that a primary was a “good form of democracy,” but was unwilling to support the change “at this time.”
Sant agreed that a primary could attract a smaller candidate pool due to the early filing deadline. He added that the cost of a primary was something the district didn’t need.
Brooks Green, who at the March 28 meeting said she would consider the measure because of community interest, also shared she would cast a “no” vote. She said the issue felt “rushed” and she believed it would be “challenging” to meet the deadline to opt in to the system.
Chair Helen Bassett reiterated that she had brought the question to the board as a matter of transparency, and called her opinion on the issue “somewhat neutral.” Having served on the board since 2002, she said her decision to run for election was often made after the spring deadline that would be required if the district opted into a primary system.
Board Member David Boone did not offer an opinion on the matter.
Motion withdrawn
After listening to his fellow board members’ intents to vote “no,” Herring announced he would withdraw the motion.
He pointed out that opting into the system didn’t necessarily mean a primary would be needed in the fall, but would safeguard all future elections from congested candidate pools with varying levels of commitment amongst its members.
“I’ve ran with eight others,” Herring said. “It is difficult to do so, and I can only imagine what it would be like if we had 10, 20, or more.”
