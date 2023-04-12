Dean Phillips meets with business community in Brooklyn Park

Rep. Dean Phillips met with members of the Brooklyn Park business community on April 4 at a roundtable hosted by MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce at the Edinburgh USA clubhouse.

Phillips provided attendees with an update on the goings-on in Washington, and asked for feedback on how to assist the community.

