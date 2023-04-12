Rep. Dean Phillips met with members of the Brooklyn Park business community on April 4 at a roundtable hosted by the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce at the Edinburgh USA clubhouse. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)
Rep. Dean Phillips met with members of the Brooklyn Park business community on April 4 at a roundtable hosted by MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce at the Edinburgh USA clubhouse.
Phillips provided attendees with an update on the goings-on in Washington, and asked for feedback on how to assist the community.
Phillips, who serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Houses Committee on Small Business, said he “feels terribly compelled to do what I can to create a more vibrant, supportive ecosystem for small business – and I see that as my job.”
Among the most significant challenges the country faces is the debt ceiling, he said.
“I’m actually co-leading a working group in the Problem Solvers Caucus right now that is trying to find a thoughtful way to ensure that we raise the debt ceiling in the near term, but attach to that some reasonable pragmatic principles as we budget moving forward,” he said.
“We now have a $32 trillion federal debt – our debt service, our interest payment will exceed $640 billion this year. Which we can afford, but it means that we are now spending more money on the past than we are investing in the future, and increasingly, we have less and less available to invest at our discretion.”
A significant challenge Phillips said he has heard from the business community is the issue of workforce and hiring difficulties.
“I think the solution is pretty clear: It’s immigration reform,” Phillips said. “We should be a country that has secure borders and a country that welcomes new Americans. It’s the only way we’re going to solve the workforce problem.”
He said he is tired of both Democrats and Republicans polarizing debate on immigration issues and choosing to do nothing as a result.
“I really believe our country is much less divided than the anger-tainment industry would have us believe,” Phillips said. “We are all pawns of a very significant, multi-billion dollar industry, enterprise, that endeavors to divide us because it’s very profitable.”
Among issues related to foreign affairs, the war in Ukraine remains a significant one, Phillips said.
It is of great importance to “support Ukraine and ensure that they win this battle against Putin,” he said. “China is watching very closely because they have their eyes on Taiwan, and we already procure about 90% of our most important microchips from Taiwan.”
Phillips noted that he is optimistic about the future. “We have challenges but we always overcome them,” he said.
Local business owners in industries ranging from construction to education attended the roundtable.
Broadly, entrepreneurs requested that Phillips consider legal provisions that would support minority-owned businesses.
Several business owners spoke to issues with hiring and the existing workforce.
A realtor also spoke to issues related to access to affordable housing and the housing market.
