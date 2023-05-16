Champlin Park baseball went 4-0 last week, topping River Falls, Wis, Totino-Grace, Blaine, and Centennial on May 8, 9, 11, and 12, respectively.
River Falls
Champlin Park baseball started a busy week with a trip across the state border to play River Falls, Wis., at First National Bank Stadium on May 8, an adventure that ended in a close 2-1 victory for the Rebels to earn their second non-conference win of the season.
Despite the final score, the Rebels started the game fast with two runs in the first inning, allowing just one from the Wildcats in the bottom of the fifth.
Totino-Grace
Champlin Park added another win on Tuesday, coming out on top of a well-pitched game against Totino-Grace in a 4-0 victory.
The result, marking the Rebels’ return to conference play for the week, extended their conference record to 6-2 this season, tied for second for the night.
Blaine
The Rebels secured a big win at Paul Parkway on May 11, beating Blaine 8-4 after a near-perfect start to the day. Champlin Park scored four runs in the first three innings, allowing just one from Blaine.
Two quiet innings for both teams kept things close, but the Rebels then scored four runs in the sixth inning to ensure the win.
Justin Brooks and Joseph Tharaldson led Champlin Park’s scoring with two runs each against Blaine.
Centennial
Champlin Park ended the week with a blockbuster comeback 4-3 win over Centennial to stay top of the Northwest Suburban conference standings at 8-2 in conference play.
Centennial led 3-0 at the top of the seventh, but then watched as Champlin Park scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh before scoring a winner in the bottom of the eighth.
Champlin Park baseball played three games the following week, hosting Rogers on Tuesday, May 16, before traveling to Minneapolis Washburn on Thursday, May 18 and hosting Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha on Friday, May 19.
