Raising Cane’s, the fast-food restaurant specializing in chicken fingers, was approved for construction at 5625 96th Ave. N. Oct. 26, adding to the city’s stock of restaurants in the still-developing corridor north of Highway 610.
“I’m amazed at the amount of traffic that is constantly there,” Councilmember Mark Mata said of the restaurant’s Maple Grove location. “I thank you for coming here, I appreciate you coming here.”
The restaurant will sit adjacent to the Panera Bread at the northeast corner of Zane Avenue and Highway 610.
A drive-thru will wrap around the east and north sides of the 3,384-square-foot building.
Mayor Jeff Lunde thanked the developer for proposing a simple drive-thru layout compared to the Maple Grove Raising Cane’s location. “People have gone to Maple Grove. That thing is almost like a twister,” Lunde said.
“(I’m) fully in favor of this,” he added.
Also approved at the meeting was a 9,260-square-foot indoor fitness facility in an existing commercial building.
N1 Motion, a fitness and training facility specializing in individual and small group classes for both youth and adults, was given the go-ahead to set up shop at 8376 89th Ave. N.
