The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating a Dec. 29 shooting that occurred at a property on Brooklyn Boulevard.

At approximately 11:09 p.m. Dec. 29, Brooklyn Park police officers were dispatched on a report of a shooting on the 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard, according to Deputy Chief Mark Bruley.

Arriving officers found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in the shooting had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, Bruley said.

The case remains open and under police investigation.

