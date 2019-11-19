A cyclist was fatally struck by a school bus at the intersection of 65th Avenue and Zane Avenue in the morning hours of Nov. 13.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Phillip Anderson, 31, of Plymouth, was struck by a school bus and died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Brooklyn Park police officers were dispatched to the intersection at 6:29 a.m. on a report of a personal injury involving a school bus and a pedestrian.

Responding officers located Anderson, who had been struck by the bus while riding a bicycle. He was found to have died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the school bus was cooperative with officers and remained on the scene. The bus was occupied by 10 students who were on their way to a local charter school. None of the children were harmed in the incident and were transferred to another school bus.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating the incident. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

