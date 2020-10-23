Through its Coats for Kids drive, Pilgrim Dry Cleaners collected more than 10,400 coats for donation this year.
During the drive, which ran Sept. 14 to Oct. 10, Pilgrim and their partners collected gently used coats and other winter gear. Pilgrim then cleans the coats and donates them to area charities for distribution.
Pilgrim exceeded their goal of collecting 10,000 coats, and they’re still counting, said Laura Dizon, marketing coordinator with Pilgrim. “We are so grateful for the support of our community this year. It has been a rough one on so many, and we are very happy to be able to help,” Dizon said.
The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop people from donating, she observed. “Many people were surprised we hit our mark during a pandemic. I wasn’t surprised though – the Twin Cities comes together for their communities,” she said.
Pilgrim expects to donate the coats to at least 32 organizations, with more on the waiting list if additional coats are available. “Twenty-two Organizations have picked up already and we have 14 more to pick up next week,” Dizon said. “We also have three organizations on a waiting list for the coats that are over the 10,000 mark. It looks as if we will be able to help some of those waiting as well.”
Since the drive started in 1986, Pilgrim has donated more than 432,500 coats through the drive.
Organizations that receive coats through the drive include Community Emergency Assistance Programs, Ronald McDonald Charities, Western Communities Action Network, Supplementary Angles of Community Services, STEP, Sharing and Caring Hands, Avenues for Homeless Youth, Anoka Hennepin Schools, Minneapolis Public Schools, Closet of Hope, Park Avenue Youth and Family Services, and People Serving People.
