Students play in the fall 2019 orchestra concert. (Submitted photo)
Early in 2020, a group of Park Center students explored the teaching profession through a specialized teaching course. (Submitted photo)
Park Center’s girls wrestling team took the unofficial state championship this year. (Submitted photo)
Members of Park Center’s Black Student Union pose for a yearbook picture. (Submitted photo)
Pictured at right is Superintendent Cory McIntyre at a student listening session. (Submitted photo)
In January, musicians from the Mill City String Quartet mentored nearly 100 Park Center students, teaching them strategies to help them play together and complement each other’s playing. (Submitted photo)
Park Center’s 2020 musical “Urinetown” opened March 6. (Submitted photo)

