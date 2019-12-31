The Brooklyn Park Police Department continued its “Santa Cop” program for the 28th year this December, visiting 21 Brooklyn Park families during the holiday season. As part of the program, the police department, with an officer dressed as Santa, makes surprise visits to homes and apartments of families that the department has identified as having a tough time in the past year. During the visit, each family is gifted with homemade quilts, hats, gloves, books, games, toys and other gifts for children. Families are also given a $125 gift card to a grocery store to help fund food for a holiday meal. Upon arrival, when the children flock to Santa, parents are given the option to hide the gifts and give them to their children at a later time. The three teams visiting the Brooklyn Park families included Sgt. Nick Knoblauch and officer Jeremy Halek as Santa, Chief Craig Enevoldsen, officers Jen Foster, Andrew Tolbert and Mike Ploumen, community liaison Paula Van Avery and crime prevention specialist Terry Dehmer.
