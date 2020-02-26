BP27STchick.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Brooklyn Park branch of Chick-fil-A, located at 9751 Xenia Ave. N., opened Feb. 20. Pictured center during the “first bite” ceremony is location operator Brandon Luffman.

