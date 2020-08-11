Unofficial results from the Secretary of State for the Aug. 11 Brooklyn Park City Council primary show the following pairs of candidates leading the race: Susan Pha and Henry Momanyi in the West District, Christian Eriksen and Boyd Morson in the central district, and Lisa Jacobson and Benjamin Osemenam in the east district.
With all of the city’s precincts reporting to the secretary’s office as of 8:57 p.m. Aug. 11, Jacobson led the east district with 2,035 votes, or 55.10% of the votes cast. Osemenam followed with 885, or 23.96% of the votes. Oduwa Aganmwonyi trailed with 773, or 20.93% of the votes.
In the central district, Eriksen led with 1,380 votes, or 44.17% of the total. Morson followed with 1,142, or 36.56% of the total vote. Walter Nyabere received 602, or 19.27% of the vote.
In the west district, Pha led with 1,596 votes, or 68.88% of the votes cast. Momanyi followed in a narrow second place with 362 votes, or 15.62% of the total. Yelena S. Kurdyumova received 359 votes, or 15.49 percent of the vote.
The results were reported directly to the Secretary of State's office. However, absentee ballots will continue to be collected after polls close until Aug. 14.
In the general election, six candidates will compete for three seats, one in each district.
This story will be updated when further information becomes publicly available.
