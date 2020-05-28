Angelo Flores Anunciacion
Brooklyn Park
What is your favorite memory from your high school education?
My favorite memory from my high school education is a culmination of experiences, it’s hard to pinpoint just one! If I had to choose just one, it would be making new friends and reconnecting with old friends as well. Academically, my favorite memory would be starting my IB Film class, it was unlike any other class I’ve taken and brings out the creativity in everyone!
What advice would you give someone just starting High School?
The advice I would give to incoming high school students is to take things slow and you’re never alone. I clearly remember my first days as a freshman at Park Center, and being extremely overwhelmed by this next chapter of my life. But with time and going out of my comfort zone, I was able to make new friends and enjoy my high school experience.
What are your plans for the future?
I always knew that I wanted to differentiate myself from others and do something that isn’t typical. With that, filmmaking has always been a passion of mine so my plan is to take film studies. Maybe someday it can turn into something bigger than I had anticipated, the sky is always the limit!
Naija Russell
Brooklyn Park
What is your favorite memory from your high school education?
I have two favorite memories of high school that I can choose between. My first one took place after school. I had just gotten done with some work after school and my friends had also stayed. None of us wanted to go home, so we decided to go to one of our friends’ houses that lived close. In this memory, this was just about the only time in high school I took a risk like this. I told my mom I would be a few more hours and turned off my location. That day was quite fun. I still can’t believe I risked my freedom and trust of my parents to go drink juice boxes and listen to music, but If I had the choice I’d do it again. My second great memory would have to be my year I spent as a wrestling manager in my freshman year. Between my friends, family, and best friends, I’ve never felt a bond as strong as our wrestling team that year. We were one, and our team spirit was unbreakable.
What advice would you give someone just starting high school?
My advice to everyone going to high school would be to join a sport you would never in life give your attention to. See how much a different perspective could change you. Open your mind to new things that would give you more confidence and opportunities in life.
What are your plans for the future?
After this, I plan on going to Bethany Lutheran College with my full-ride Actsix scholarship. I plan to keep working towards my doctorate degree after I get my bachelor’s and master’s. Then, follow in my dad’s footsteps and work my way to building and owning my school someday.
Abigail Whittemore
Brooklyn Park
What is your favorite memory from your high school education?
My favorite memory at Park Center is all of the school events. My six years playing high school soccer were amazing: the bus rides with my teammates, home games, and senior night. I also loved going to the dances, football, and basketball games, the musicals, and just supporting my friends.
What advice would you give someone just starting high school?
The first piece of advice I have for an incoming freshman is to try new clubs and participate in school activities. There is an activity for everyone in high school, where you can meet new friends and participate in what you love. Try new things and get out of your comfort zone because you never know what you may learn to like. Plus, colleges like to see well-rounded students who get involved throughout their high school careers.
Also, take academics seriously, and always give 100%. It is hard to realize as a freshman that grades really matter. People often say they will wait to give effort until they begin thinking about college, but this is wrong. The goal is to reduce bad habits and increase the good ones to prepare yourself for the future.
What are your plans for the future?
Next year I will be attending Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, with a pre-med major, but I am also interested in political science. I will pursue internships and hopefully be able to study abroad.
Brenden Many
Brooklyn Park
What is your favorite memory from your high school education?
I have a couple favorite memories in high school. I loved all the pep fests we had. It was the one time when the whole school would gather up in one place and direct out energy into something fun that didn’t have to do with school work. I also loved going to New Orleans with a few folks from both choir and the musical. Lastly, I loved being in the musical.
What advice would you give someone just starting high school?
Socially, my advice for upcoming high school students is that popularity isn’t everything. You shouldn’t have to change the way you act around people just to be cool. Everyone wants to make friends but nobody ever wants to be the one to make the first move so if you can bring yourself to spark a conversation you could meet many great people. I also think that you should take that risk and get as involved in school activities as you can. As for your grades, it starts to matter freshman year. Get as high of a GPA as you can during your freshman year and continue to build up from that. I made the mistake of getting my worst grade ever in Spanish class my freshman year. Once you hit junior year it will be hard to bring that GPA up. Lastly, good luck with the ACT. Joining College Possible not only helped me get a decent score on the ACT, they also helped me get into college.
What are your plans for the future?
Currently, my plan is to attend a university to further my education. I have yet to decide where to go but I am 95% sure that I want to attend the University of Wisconsin. However, if classes are completely online due to the coronavirus during the first semester, I anticipate attending North Hennepin Community College. I also have yet to decide on a major but am looking into law enforcement or maybe even something in performing arts.
