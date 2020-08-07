Osseo Senior High School celebrated the Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony July 25.
Not only were the graduates’ names read while a picture of them was shown, faculty and Superintendent Cory McIntyre addressed the graduates. Student speakers spoke to their fellow classmates, broadcast along with several student musical performances.
Avri Blashack sang the National Anthem, Jane Oh performed “Rise Up” on the violin and Auntee Johnson sang “I Was Here.”
Osseo Principal Michael Lehan recognized the high honors graduates and thanked those graduates that were headed into the military.
Lehan also spoke to the Class of 2020.
“To the brilliant collective that is Osseo Senior High school graduating class of 2020, you are resilient by nature. Today, we celebrate you, the graduating class of resilience and fortitude. Each of you is graduating with great distinction. So it is with immense praise, we experience this moment together. Each of us will take away learnings from this year, lessons that will naturally influence the manner in which we see and experienced the world going forward. Within these learnings lies your truth, the reality of what is and ultimately what will come to be going forward. So I asked, what experiences have you allowed to shave your truth? And ultimately, what will you do with your choice? In life, we have the opportunity to engage in the elements that advance those around us. We are not victims of circumstance. No. We are heroes of our own story. Push yourself and pull a friend. Simply move. Every step you take makes an impact and moves you closer to your reality. Every word in other speaks your values.”
He added, “If you are no better today than the day you entered Osseo Senior High School, I, Michael Lehan, have failed you. But if you feel you have a better understanding of self and the world around you, the time is now to step out with conviction and courage, with passion and purpose in their great with an unapologetic heart.”
Student speaker Jane Oh stated to her fellow classmates: “On March 13, none of us planned for that day to be our last. Class of 2020, I am privileged and humbled to be here with you today. And on behalf of the Osseo senior class, I’d like to thank all the faculty, teachers, parents and friends who have guided and helped us. It’s unfortunate how things have turned out. And truly no one could have predicted any of this.”
Oh added, “However, this year, more than ever, I’ve come to realize that it’s not necessarily what we achieved that defines us, but the experiences we gained and the path that we decided to take during these unexpected moments of that person.
Lauren Seeger, student speaker, also shared her thoughts with her fellow graduates. “We persisted,” she said. “Class of 2020, we don’t need to hear what every other graduating class has heard. We don’t need to be told to learn to be brave, or to learn to have hope, or to learn to be persistent. We’ve lived those messages our entire lives. So seniors, instead of telling you what we all need to learn. Allow me to remind you why we’ve already been living. We have shown bravery our whole lives. And that bravery has just begun to pay off. By receiving on the promise, we will stay brave now too.”
