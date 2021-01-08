Residents in the Osseo School District will see a minimal tax increase for the 2021-22 fiscal year after a unanimous vote at the board’s regular meeting on Dec. 15.
The estimated tax increase for property owners in the district is 0.42%. Those with a $250,000 home value in the district will see an increase of about $12 for the year. The measure passed by a 6-0 vote.
“I feel highly confident of the financial discipline of the decision makers in our district,” board member Tanya Simmons said. “I feel this tax levy is representative of the items that are voter approved as well as the responsibility to levy according to decisions we’ve made in the past 12 months. This is very responsible and is a benefit to our taxpayers.”
Ron Meyer, Executive Director of Finance and Operations for the district, presented the district numbers at the annual Truth in Taxation meeting. The school’s fiscal year starts on July 1, 2021, and concludes on June 30, 2022.
The total levy is $100,552,792.48. Of that amount, about $81 million goes into the district’s general fund.
District residents were invited to participate in the comment portion of the meeting via an online option or voicemail. The board received no inquiries from the public.
State statute requires the school board certify the preliminary levy presentation by Sept. 30, which school board did on Sept. 29. The purpose of that approval was to provide information to the Hennepin County auditor so that the proposed tax statements could be prepared and mailed to all taxpayers by Nov. 24.
