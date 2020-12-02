Considering with what they’ve been dealing with since the pandemic began, the regularly scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 17, meeting of the Osseo School Board was fairly routine – something Superintendent Cory McIntyre seemed to thoroughly appreciate.
In a rare less-than 60-minute session, the Board on a 6-0 approved the fiscal year 2020 audit. The fact there was little to report, other than good news, appeared to be a welcome change from recent meetings that have often turned emotional and draining when discussion turns to coronavirus-related issues.
“Even as we entered into the pandemic in March, this (budget) team has continued to step up and show agility,” McIntyre said. “In so much uncertainty, this is certain for us. Our process and the way we move through this to be on time with showing no findings is what we want. That consistency and reliability positions us to absorb what the future holds for the next four years. We are fortunate to have such a strong team involved with this, especially during this unique time.”
The audit was presented by Jim Eichten of Malloy Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich and Co., P.A. Also presenting were Ron Meyer, Osseo School District Executive Director of Finance and Operations, and Kelly Benusa, the district’s Director of Business Services.
The auditor’s role is to return an opinion on the district’s financial statements. The audit resulted in a clean on opinion from the firm, no findings were reported, financial results reflect adherence to budget, a focus on long-term funding obligations and that financial records are in excellent condition.
“We did provide a clean opinion on the district’s basic financial statements,” Eichten said. “The audit was very smooth this year albeit it was done virtually in a pandemic. We do want to focus again on the district’s trend toward long-term fund obligations. It does have a very strong financial position, not only in general fund, but also with funds that focus on funding of other long-term obligations including severance and other post-employment benefits.”
Board member Kelsey Dawson-Walton echoed the thoughts of McIntyre and her fellow board members on her appreciation for the seamless audit.
“I want to congratulate our rock star team,” Dawson-Walton said. “Going through the budget process, you do all of this with so much integrity. As a board member, I trust your recommendations.”
The full audit is available to the public on the district’s website.
Learning model update
McIntyre provided a brief update on what direction the district’s learning model may take if COVID-19 cases continue their dramatic rise. At a special meeting on Nov. 13, the Board voted 6-0 to move all schools to Distance Learning, effective Nov. 23. McIntyre said this it’s possible the district will remain in this model for an extended time.
“The rates in Hennepin County and the cities in our district continue to increase exponentially,” McIntyre said. “We are monitoring and evaluating closely those changes and we may reach a point very soon where we’ll have to suspend all in-person learning for a period of time to ensure the safety of our students and staff along with our ability to staff programs, operations and services.”
Other news
• Heather Miller-Cink, principal at Park Center Senior High, has earned the 2020 Administrator Award from the Minnesota Council on the Teaching of Languages and Cultures (MCTLC). As the first recipient of this award, Miller-Cink was recognized for her outstanding service to and support of world languages and cultures education in Minnesota.
During the awards ceremony on Nov. 7, MCTLC Vice President & Awards Chair Jenna Cushing-Leubner noted that Miller-Cink has been instrumental in supporting policy changes, making intentional hiring decisions, and working to ensure that opportunities to grow in new languages and heritage languages are possible for all students. Park Center offers the popular Heritage Hmong and Heritage Spanish courses, as well as a Heritage Vietnamese course that is new this year.
According to her nominators, Miller-Cink listens to the community and works to meet the needs of all students by embracing new ideas and continually asking, “how can we make this happen?”
Miller-Cink has been principal at Park Center Senior High since 2016. She joins Pang Yang, Heritage Hmong teacher at Park Center, as back-to-back MCTLC award winners. Yang earned the 2019 Teacher of the Year Award.
• McIntyre said 271 students earned AP honors based on exams taken last spring: 139 were named AP Scholars, 55 were named AP Scholars with Honors, 77 with AP Scholars with Distinction, and nine earned the highest honor of National AP Scholar.
• Tuesday’s meeting was the last of the short tenure of Board member John Bristol. He was appointed in September due to a previous member’s resignation. He will be replaced on a two-year term by Thomas Brooks, who won election on Nov. 3.
• The Osseo Area Learning Center earned accreditation as a “highly effective school,” McIntyre said.
“This reflects OALC commitment to reach highest educational quality, maintaining and growing identified areas having biggest impact on student learning.”
