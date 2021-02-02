Though Jan. 18 technically wasn’t the first day of school, it certainly had that feel for elementary students, teachers and staff in the Osseo School District.
After juggling between hybrid and distance learning models since September, as COVID-19 continues its grip on the nation, students in prekindergarten through second grade finally got the chance to experience what most perceive as a “normal” school day.
Gone were half-full classrooms, which is what students experienced in the hybrid model. Also gone were parents trying to keep their little ones occupied, interested and on-task that was difficult to avoid in the distance learning model.
Instead, students experienced properly spaced but full classrooms with teachers presenting actual in-person lessons – a concept that seemed difficult to imagine in November when coronavirus cases spiraled out of control.
While about 25% of total enrollment is in the Distance Learning Academy, Superintendent Cory McIntyre said it was a special day for everyone involved and it felt like a new beginning.
“Their return for in-person learning was like starting a new school year,” McIntyre said. “Children are meeting new friends, learning school rules, and getting used to additional COVID-related precautions like barriers and staying in pods, among others. In the full in-person model, full classes are now together for the first time.
“(They) are now attending with all their classmates five days a week instead of just half of their classmates two days/week, which was required in the hybrid model implemented last fall. This also means prekindergarten to [grade] 2 teachers are teaching in-person only instead of juggling in-person plus remote instruction. Students are also experiencing different COVID-related mitigation strategies based on revised guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and Department of Education.”
More students to return on Feb. 1
The prekindergarten through second grade students will have two weeks in their classrooms as the district prepares for the next step in getting them back into the buildings full-time. Students in grades 3-5 are scheduled to return full-time Monday, Feb. 1.
McIntyre added that the first week was a success because the school and district staff had time to prepare and that things will continue to improve while still dealing with wearing face coverings and shields that are required.
“They were prepared to welcome students back,” he said. “One concern is that we are hearing reports from some staff that the face shields they are required to wear are uncomfortable. State guidance strongly recommends that school districts require face shields for staff, and we believe we should use every tool at our disposal to help protect staff and students. We recognize the concern and discomfort and will continue to monitor the situation.”
The return of secondary students (grades six to 12) to the buildings remains undetermined. Those students are currently in the distance model.
“While the timeline is yet to be determined, we are preparing for the return of secondary students as soon as conditions allow,” McIntyre said. “While the state guidance became more flexible for elementary students (which allowed our students to return for in-person learning), it did not change for secondary students. We are working within the existing decision-making parameters for grades six to 12, and current conditions do not permit a return to in-person learning.
“We are aware that some other school districts are bringing secondary students back in the coming weeks, but it’s important to note that they serve different communities. Therefore, the data they are using for decision making is different than ours.”
McIntyre was scheduled to address the current learning model situation at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Osseo School Board, which was after press time for this week’s paper. The meeting can be viewed on the district’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.