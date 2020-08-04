The Osseo Area School Board made a decision on a resolution that would honor George Floyd and stand for justice at its July 21 meeting.
The School Board approved 3-1 a resolution that would “honor the life of George Floyd and stand for justice; to declare the commitment of the board to identify and eliminate any and all practices within our school district community rooted in implicit bias, discrimination, systemic racism, and/or implications of oppression contrary to our mission; and to support Black lives thereby improving the lives of all students.”
Board Chairperson Mike Ostaffe voted against.
The resolution states the School Board denounces the Floyd’s by police, and that the problems of society are mirrored in schools.
According to the resolution, the School Board, “Sends condolences and support to the family of George Floyd and stands with the thousands in our country and around the world, including members of the school district community, who have engaged in peaceful protests to affirm that Black lives matter and to call for an end to the social injustice and systemic racism that permeates the fabric of our society; and the Board is dedicated to our mission, which requires our adherence to policies and practices that promote equity, fairness, access and an inclusive environment of mutual respect for all members of the Osseo Area Schools community.”
With the passage of the resolution, the Osseo Area School District pledges to support Black students, Indigenous students and students of color.
Board members Kelsey Dawson Walton and Jackie Mosqueda-Jones had originally brought the matter before the School Board at its June meeting. No decision was made at that time.
At the July 21 meeting, Dawson Walton said, “We have an opportunity in our district to be leaders.” She wants the district to lift up the voices of Black students.
“I’m asking that we all agree to do what’s best for our students — to do what’s best for our Black students, our indigenous students, our students of color, and our white students,” said Mosqueda-Jones.
Board Chair Ostaffe said, “I still firmly believe that we need to do this in a manner that not only provides the ideas, but also provides for the funding and the other resources to properly implement them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.