Some culinary ventures are started by flour-caked artists realizing a life-long dream of owning their own business while crafting high-end fares. Others are started by shrewd number crunchers keeping a keen eye on their pocketbooks.
Hennepin Technical College’s baking and pastry entrepreneur program intends to create both.
The college announced plans for the program this spring, with classes available to students in the fall semester of 2021.
“We heard from industry that a lot of the students coming into the field, they would like to see more students with baking (and) pastry industry skills,” said Mark Johnson, academic dean.
In addition to culinary skills, the program will provide students looking to open their own small bake shop with the business know-how to market and maintain their operation.
“A lot of the students coming into the program ... many of them intend to open their own business,” Johnson said. “I think that’s one of their dreams or their aspirations is to open up their own shop. … Students come in and can get very traditional, very classic baking and pastry skills, but as they progress through the program, they also get courses in entrepreneurship, small business operations, accounting, and marketing.”
The program, an expansion on the existing culinary arts program, will provide students with either an associate in applied science degree through a two-year program, or a culinary-only certificate that can be completed in eight months.
No other college in the state offers an associate’s degree specific to baking and pastries.
Most traditional culinary programs don’t offer students entrepreneur courses as part of their education, Johnson said. As a result, graduates “may struggle because they don’t have any formal training,” he said.
“A lot of people want to open up a bake shop, do the cookies, brownies,” said Denis Durnev, culinary instructor at the college and Hennepin Tech alumni.
“This is the place where you can screw up. If you go in the industry, it is hard to make mistakes, but we actually encourage it. It’s OK because you learn when you make mistakes.”
Skills-based courses will be offered on the college’s Brooklyn Park campus with small class sizes, Durnev said.
“We’ve split it into smaller classes, and again we’re focusing on students getting their hands dirty right away,” he said. “Creams and custards, artisan breads, the specialty cakes, those are the smaller classes.”
Advanced equipment such as an adaptable glass-front oven can help students gain in-depth knowledge on specific topics, Durnev said.
In the artisan bread course, for example, “your able to see how the dough is rising, how the dough changes the color, the whole process, the scientific process behind it,” he said. “Skills, skills, skills – this is the way I describe it.”
The college has added a stand-alone healthy needs and special needs baking course to teach cooking for people with allergies or other specific dietary needs, “a large, growing niche in that field,” Johnson said.
Plans are underway to develop a similar program for students interested in entering the food truck business.
“For our community, this is a great program,” Durnev said.
