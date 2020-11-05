Tucked inside a nondescript industrial park off Boone Avenue and 73rd Avenue sits a 6,000-mile trip to a dark, Japanese watering hole serving exotic, hand-crafted cocktails.
Or, at least that’s the way Tyson and Mary Schnitker, the married couple that owns Skaalvenn Distillery, want patrons to feel when they open the door to their Brooklyn Park-based cocktail room and distillery.
The distillery – its name derived from the Norwegian words “skaal,” or “cheers” in English, and “venn,” meaning “friends” in English – had its opening night for the cocktail room Oct. 23.
“I can just tell people, you will not get an experience like this for at least 500 miles from here,” Tyson Schnitker said.
The distillery, located at 8601 73rd Ave. N., distributes five types of liquor to retail stores across Minnesota. Vodka, white rum, Habanero rum and aquavit are all handmade in their stills. They also sell a bourbon made in partnership with Indiana-based distiller MPG.
Since the distillery opened in 2015, the owners have had an interest in opening a cocktail room, Schnitker said. But, it wasn’t clear what that would look like until a family trip to Japan in 2019.
“We always wanted to have a cocktail room but we didn’t want to just throw something together just to do it,” Schnitker said. “If we’re putting our names on something and doing something, we want it to be exceptional instead of just ordinary.”
The bars in Japan offered a level of hospitality and service that was difficult to find in the United States, he said.
“Mary and I were just completely, absolutely blown away at the level of hospitality, the level of service,” he said. “After we went to a couple of places, we’re like, we need to do something like this back home.”
Upon returning to Minnesota, they began to assemble a menu of cocktails and designed a bar based on what they experienced in Japan. They received a conditional use permit from the city to build the cocktail room early in 2020.
While the bar was designed prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, it was easy to adapt the plans to reflect COVID-19 requirements, Schnitker said. The bar is intended to be a quiet, intimate environment with seats available by reservation. While the room is capable of holding 70 to 100 people, the original intent for the room was to have no more than 35 seats, and ideally 20 patrons at any time.
“We always only wanted about 20 people seating at any given time, and that’s to allow the place to be quieter, (We’re) able to allow servers to spend time talking with the customers, educating them on the cocktails, figuring out what drink suits that customer best,” he said.
“The bartenders can talk about their craft and what they do more. They can put more emphasis on the show and the perfection behind cocktails instead of just being a drink machine like they are in just about every other bar in the world.”
While the bar is able to serve some conventional cocktails like a Moscow Mule, the menu focuses more on exotic, high-end ingredients.
“A lot of the cocktails use some more Japanese-forward flavors and the presentation behind them. Japanese bartending is actually based off of pre-prohibition American bartending,” Schnitker said. “I’m not the biggest fan of the term, but kind of a classy, speakeasy fancier bar where you’d want to get dressed up to go there.”
These higher-end cocktails – such as a the Inktini, a vodka-based martini with aquavit, squid ink, wasabi and a vegan sushi pairing – can take a bartender five to 10 minutes to make, and cost from $14 to $16 per drink. However, both the exotic nature of the ingredients and the higher-than-average pay for workers contribute to the cost of a cocktail, according to Schnitker.
“If a customer wants a Moscow Mule, we don’t have ginger beer, but we have ginger, we have soda water, and simple syrup so we can make ginger beer on the fly,” he said. “My two main bartenders are here probably about 20 hours a week just doing prep work for service, on the garnish, on the drinks and getting everything ready.”
Now that the cocktail room is built and operational, Schnitker said he is experimenting with ways to get other non traditional flavors into their cocktails. “We’ve got some laboratory-grade equipment, stuff you might commonly only see in a university laboratory. (I’m) trying to do more flavor extractions, concentrations, things like that. I’ve got some ideas up my sleeve,” he said. “There’s no craft in doing the same thing as everybody else.”
Skaalvenn has no dress code requirements, as long as patrons’ clothing isn’t offensive in nature. “I don’t care if my customers come right after work,” Schnitker said. “They can wear whatever they want.”
Schnitker said his ultimate goal is to provide workers with good healthcare, a rarity in the bar world. “I tell them I’d love to get a Porsche or something like that, but I can’t be rolling up to work in a Porsche if they can’t even afford to go to the doctor and get something checked out if they’re not feeling well,” he said.
The bar also has a strict mask policy given its opening during the pandemic. Mask usage is required between bites of food and sips of drink, anytime a bartender or server approaches a table, and at all times when a patron is not seated. All visits to the bar are limited to 90 minutes.
In the bar’s first weekend, approximately 18 customers came in specifically because they felt more safe visiting a bar with a strict mask policy, Schnitker said.
If customers break the rules, they are instructed to leave, Schnitker said.
“We’re not asking any customers to leave. If it gets to that point, the ask has gone away. It’s a tell,” he said.
Reservations are strongly recommended, although walk-ins are accepted based on availability. The bar is open Fridays and Saturdays 4-9:30 p.m.
“This place is incredible, this place is so cool. I can’t wait until I get a day off so I can come to the bar and sit there and have a couple drinks and not think too much about work,” Schnitker added.
