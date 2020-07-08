Three men were shot and another was stabbed in Brooklyn Park July 4.

According to the police department, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7900 block of Aldrich Avenue. Officers found three adult adults who had been shot. They were transported to a hospital and were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined that a fourth victim, who transported himself to the hospital after receiving knife wounds in the incident, was also treated for non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident, according to Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley. “We have very little info to go on,” he said.

