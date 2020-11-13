One could hardly describe the scene of the Minneapolis protests following the officer-involved killing of George Floyd as relaxing. However, for photographer Willis Gilliard – whose photo collection of the protests titled ‘Divine Animal’ is featured at Brooklyn Park’s North Hennepin Community College’s Joseph Gazzuolo Art Gallery – one takeaway was not to let the world’s events stress you out.
“I don’t necessarily want to tell people what to feel or push them through their journey,” he said, “If I had anything to tell people, it probably doesn’t show in this (gallery) because there is a lot of stressful images, but I would say don’t get stressed out, don’t let this world stress you out.”
Following Floyd’s death, Gilliard, who got his start in photography working through portraits and photographing stage performances, felt angry, and wanted to take to the streets with his camera. He said he had two motives: one was to document the events, and the other was to witness the events firsthand.
“Documenting was the main point of view,” he said. “I also wanted to see for myself what was going on out there because I knew it was going to be one of those things where people were like, retelling you what happened, and they don’t really know what happened.”
Gilliard took photos in Minneapolis and St. Paul between May 27 and May 30, two days before the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct was set afire, and for two days after. “By then, I had to take a break after getting maced every day,” he said.
“Divine Animal basically stands for good instincts, the instincts you shouldn’t drop,” Gilliard said. “I feel like that’s what brought a lot of people out there. It’s what got me out there, because right away, something happened and I got angry, and I wanted to do something. And, that’s what got me out there day one, I guess that got a lot of people out there, just respecting that good instinct.”
In many of the 29 photos on display in the gallery, there’s a focus on a human element, and many display the chaos and fires that burned along the areas of unrest.
Among Gilliard’s favorite photos in the gallery is one entitled “Aftermath,” which shows a man creeping through the dark with a flashlight in a smoky atmosphere. “It’s just serious, It’s dark, it’s moody,” he said.
To view the gallery digitally, visit tinyurl.com/y5hkw2nl. The exhibition will be available through Dec. 10.
