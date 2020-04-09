Water treatment tech company Kurita wants to build 156,000-square-foot office near Hy-Vee
A new industrial and office building may be constructed near Highway 610 and Zane Avenue, near the existing Hy-Vee grocery store and surrounding developments.
The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a site plan review for a 156,000-square-foot industrial and office building at 6600 93rd Ave. N. for Kurita, a company specializing in water treatment technology.
The building would be designed to accommodate a potential 45,000-square-foot expansion in the future.
The development would have an 11.82-acre footprint on the larger 54.2 plat. It would include 300 parking spaces for its employees and visitors. Of the 156,000 total square feet of space, 84,000 would be dedicated to manufacturing, production, testing and warehousing, while another 72,000 would be office space, training space, and display facilities.
While the council was generally supportive of the plan, Councilmember Mark Mata objected to the building’s exterior design, saying he would prefer to see a more attractive building in an area visible from Highway 610.
The building is proposed to be constructed out of white and gray precast concrete panels with metal accent panels. Large windows would be featured in the two-story office section of the building, while smaller windows would allow light into the manufacturing section of the building.
The existing 94th Avenue would have its dead-end extended to Hampshire Avenue to allow for access to the site. Kurita is asking the city to finish the construction of 94th Avenue by assessing adjacent properties.
Upon opening, the company plans to have 190 employees. Kurita is a global company but is consolidating three other businesses into this single site.
The building would operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week. Occasionally, the facility could operate on nights and weekends as dictated deadlines.
Semi-truck traffic is anticipated to be approximately six deliveries per day.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said she could not think of a better use for the site, and Councilmember Terry Parks said he was excited to welcome the company to Brooklyn Park.
Councilmembers Susan Pha and Wynfred Russell also offered statements of support. Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said while she wished the building looked more attractive, the nature of large industrial buildings doesn’t always allow for overly attractive designs, and she would support the proposal.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said the extension of 94th Avenue will be useful in providing residents with increased access to all of the new development in the area and potentiality alleviate some traffic on Zane Avenue.
“I just look for something a little better,” said Mata, speaking on the building design. “You’re right off a major freeway of ours, and it’s going to be just a solid wall.”
Mata cast the lone vote in opposition to the site plan proposal. A final plat for the site was approved unanimously.
The Planning Commission had previously recommended the plan for approval at its March 11 meeting.
Other recent developments in the area include the Mill City Credit Union, Star and the 610-Zane retail building.
The council previously approved a development plan and plat for the so-called “610 Zane” area. These plans, which were approved in 2015, included the Hy-Vee store, as well as a business park and other uses in the area bounded by Zane Avenue, Highway 610, 93rd Avenue and Hampshire Avenue.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.