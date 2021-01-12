A Brooklyn Park man was charged with murder after a drunken brawl led to a fatal shooting, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
Glenn Smith, 59, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 9 shooting death of Bobby Evans, 58.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park police were dispatched to a residence on the 3800 block of 83rd Avenue North at 7:23 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
The 911 caller reported that Smith, her husband, had shot a house guest. Smith’s wife turned over a gun to a police officers as they arrived at the scene.
Smith exited the home, and was “visibly upset and not complying with police commands,” according to the complaint. Officers took Smith into custody and entered the home to find a deceased gunshot victim.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Bobby Evans, who died from a gunshot wound to the head. The Medical Examiner office ruled his death a homicide.
Smith’s wife told officers that Evans was a childhood friend who had come to visit Smith. The two were drinking heavily and started arguing, she told officers, and the fight soon turned physical.
Following pushing and shoving, Evans tackled Smith in a bedroom, Smith’s wife said. Shortly after, Smith shot Evans in the head and Smith’s wife called 911, she told police.
According to the criminal complaint, when officers visited Smith in jail the next day, “upon simply inquiring on how the defendant was doing, the defendant spontaneously stated ‘I shot him,’ as well as comments about the amount of alcohol that was consumed and how B.E. was coming at him.”
