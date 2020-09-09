A spate of shootings occurred over Labor Day weekend in the southern half of Brooklyn Park.
Brooklyn Park Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North Sept. 4 at 1:26 a.m. Arriving officers located a suspect, who was taken into custody.
Officers determined that an altercation had been followed by gunshots, although no one was struck by the bullets. Police located shell casings and executed a search warrant on a residence related to the incident. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
On Sept. 6 at approximately 1 a.m., officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired to the 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North. Arriving officers located evidence of a shooting at the scene.
Officers then learned that two individuals had been struck by gunfire and had transported themselves to the hospital. Both of the victims’ wounds are believed to be non-life threatening. The incident remains under investigation.
At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sept. 7, officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired to the 8500 block of Noble Avenue, where they met with a victim. She told officers she had been robbed at gunpoint while she was at a location in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North.
The victim told officers she knew the individuals that robbed her, and said they chased her in a vehicle, firing several shots at her. Officers located evidence of gunshots in the area described by the victim. No one was struck by the gunfire, and the incident is under investigation.
An armed robbery was also reported Sept. 7, at 4:56 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Zane Avenue, where a victim reported being robbed by an individual armed with a handgun. The suspect then fled the scene.
Officers established a perimeter and attempted to locate a suspect but were unsuccessful. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.