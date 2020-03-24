Minnesota State Colleges and Universities named Rolando García as the new president of North Hennepin Community College effective July 1.
García was one of three finalists named to succeed both Interim President Jeffery Williamson, who took the position after Barbara McDonald, former president, accepted a position as the president of the College of St. Scholastica.
“Dr. García has the academic credentials, experience, and the leadership traits needed to take North Hennepin to the next level,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “He leads by example with integrity, authenticity, emotional courage, persistence, and passion for his students and their success. In addition, his personal journey is a compelling example of the power of education to transform lives.”
García has served at Broward College as president of the Judson A. Samuels South Campus and vice provost of academic resources since 2015. Before assuming his current role, García served as dean of academic resources and assessment at Broward College’s Judson A. Samuels South Campus from 2014 to 2015. Before joining Broward College, he served Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge Campus as the dean of learning and technology resources from 2011 to 2014, and Miami Dade College from 2002 to 2011 in various capacities including program coordinator, instructional designer/technology trainer, director of the computer courtyard, and campus director of learning resources.
García has also served on the faculty of Broward College and Miami Dade College teaching courses in information technology, educational technology, and management information systems. García has board experience serving on the Miramar Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce, the YMCA of South Florida and the board of directors of Hispanic Unity of Florida.
He holds a master’s degree and a doctorate from Florida International University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami.
