Some members of Brooklyn Park’s City Council have concerns about potential changes to Metro Transit’s bus service in the city, as the Metropolitan Council is considering adding bus rapid transit lines to corridors throughout the Twin Cities.
In Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park, a bus line with service between the Brooklyn Center Transit Station and the Starlite Center is among those being considered for a bus rapid transit implementation in coming years.
The council discussed the plans at its Sept. 14 meeting.
“This public engagement session has got to be the least public engagement thing I’ve ever seen,” Mayor Jeff Lunde said. “Until this arrived at our agenda I’ve heard nothing about this.”
Metro Transit has been studying its bus network and developing its overall vision for transit service, but that study has partly been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving bus rapid transit forward has emerged as the current focus of that work, said Cindy Sherman, planning director.
Metro Transit is expected to identify the next three BRT lines, named the F, G and H lines in 2021.
After identifying 19 initial corridors, 11 have been selected to advance into the next phase of consideration, which will focus on community engagement.
If Metro Transit’s existing 724 bus route in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park were selected for a BRT line, it would run between Brooklyn Center’s Transit Station, at 2900 County Rd. 10, and the Starlite Transit Center at Brooklyn Boulevard and West Broadway.
The bus line would not serve as a replacement for the proposed Bottineau Blue Line Light Rail extension, Sherman said.
BRT lines tend to have fewer stops than a standard bus line to speed up their operation, Sherman said. Reduced stops, pre-purchased tickets, and lower floor entrances speed up the bus ride experience, she said.
At this time, it’s unclear if the proposal would be added to the existing bus service or would be in place of existing bus service, Sherman added.
The Metropolitan Council is collecting survey data on each potential line at surveymonkey.com/r/futurebus, along with other engagement efforts.
Lunde spoke to concerns about the possible changes to service, saying he does not trust Metro Transit to improve service for residents.
With funding cutbacks likely due to the state’s projected budget deficit, bus service could end up reduced, he said. Further, reduced stops on the line result in poorer service for residents, he said.
Lunde also questioned the overall community engagement strategy for the project. “I don’t think our people are going to get engaged,” he said.
Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner said that Metro Transit should consider extending the line to the Hennepin Technical College campus.
While he questioned the overall viability of the plans, the line needs to reach as far as the Arbor Lakes Shopping Center in Maple Grove, Councilmember Mark Mata said.
“We should allow our residents to have an ability to get over to Maple Grove’s premier shopping area,” he said.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said she was concerned that the city’s ridership levels during the pandemic would be used to evaluate potential ridership for future lines. The need for increased public transportation in the city is increasing as time goes on, she said.
“As we wait for the LRT and we have so many residents who need transportation on an east-west route, this is kind of that. It gets us more than what we currently have,” Jacobson said.
The city ought to explore implementing its own bus service, Lunde said. Jacobson said that other solutions, such as a partnership with Lyft, Uber or another ride share service, should be considered as well.
