Where am I going to college? How am I going to pay for college? I don’t even know if I like school, should I work first? What about the military? Will my grades be good enough to graduate? What’s next for me after high school?
Many teens struggle to visualize what their future will look like and feel lost. And what’s even more concerning, many teens don’t believe they have a bright future ahead of them at all. Those feelings and frustrations can come from internal critical self-talk or from hearing destructive messages at home, at school and in their communities about who they are and what they’re worth. Those feelings of hopelessness impact teens and their communities, and it’s why we’re on a mission to end hopelessness among teens at TreeHouse.
What’s most important for teens is that they believe in their worth and know they have a future with purpose, which unleashes untold potential for them and their communities. In our mission to end hopelessness and reinforce the internal belief within teens that they are lovable, capable and worthwhile, TreeHouse offers our Next program, providing personalized coaching to help teens create an educational or vocational track for their future, helping guide them every step of the way.
Whether it’s assistance applying to college or vocational school, teaching critical money management skills or helping them navigate financial aid or resume building, TreeHouse Next is providing invaluable, personalized guidance for teens as they plan the next steps of their journey.
At TreeHouse Next, we understand that no two teens are the same. They all come from different experiences, have different ideas and have different goals for their futures. It’s why we first partner teens coming through our program with a community-based coach. Their coach meets with them twice a month to work on personalized, grade-appropriate curriculum and help them chart a path to reach their future goals.
TreeHouse Next is also unique in that we don’t advocate for one certain path forward for teens. For some, a four-year university is the best route to a bright future, while for others it’s a trade, the military or maybe starting their career right out of high school. We want teens to know they have options and see that a meaningful, successful future is not one-size-fits-all.
What’s more, as teens navigate their next steps, it’s essential to see communities invested in the next generation. As our students explore career paths, we’ve seen many local business leaders step up to help mentor and coach our teens, and also invite them to tour local companies to give them a firsthand look at what it would be like to work in various industries. When communities are invested in teens, teens, in turn, are invested in their communities.
TreeHouse is a nonprofit that has been serving Minnesota teens for four decades, and we’re on a mission to end hopelessness among teens. Helping teens understand they have a future with purpose is critical to help end hopelessness. It’s why we started our TreeHouse Next program three years ago, and in that time have gone from 6 students to 120. And we know it will continue to grow because we are meeting an important need.
Do you know a teen who should join TreeHouse or a coach, mentor or business that would love to get involved and make a difference in the lives of teens? Find out more at treehousehope.org and join us in our mission to end hopelessness and help teens map out their path to a bright and successful future.
Maddie Barrett is director of the TreeHouse Next program.
