You may recognize a familiar face sitting next to Rep. Dean Phillips (DFL-Deephaven) at the 2020 State of the Union Address––Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde.
The Brooklyn Park City Council approved funding for Lunde’s travel to the nation’s capital for the Feb. 4 address.
Lunde said that Phillips invited him to the address due to the success they found working together to move projects forward with both Republicans and Democrats. While he is attending the address with a Democrat, he is not going to suggest the city nor the council endorses or represents any particular party’s politics, Lunde said.
“A couple weeks ago Congressman Phillips inquired to see if I would be willing to be his guest at the State of the Union,” Lunde said. “I consider it as an honor as the mayor, which means I am representing the city … the recognition for the city is the fact that we have worked quite hard to be between both parties to get stuff done. Whether that’s [Deferred Enforced Departure for Liberians], whether that’s transit, whether it’s other issues, I think that we’ve positioned ourselves to be at that table, and that’s why the congressman told me we were invited.
“I’m clearly not going to be there for the camera to be shown on me,” Lunde added.
“For years, Mayor Lunde has represented our community honorably by building trust, inspiring collaboration, and getting results for the people we both have the privilege of serving,” Phillips said. “Our work together on DED is a clear example of what’s possible when individuals from all levels of government cast aside partisan affiliations, connect with their community, and work together to get things done. With all the division in politics right now, I believe the cooperation in Brooklyn Park sends a powerful message on what we can do together to solve problems and restore the American people’s faith in our government.”
The council was unanimous in its support to fund Lunde’s trip. Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said that looking at the trip from a taxpayer perspective, the quick trip is not a vacation. Lunde will be representing many people and their hard work when attending the State of the Union, Jacobson said, and she trusts him to attend for the good of the community, she said.
Lunde’s trip, including airfare, lodging, mileage, per diem and other costs are anticipated at $1,500-$2,000.
Lunde said that while he serves as mayor, he also has a day job and has to take vacation days in order to attend events on behalf of the city.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.