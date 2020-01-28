Brooklyn Park’s City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, approved a $5 million loan for a nonprofit real estate developer to assist in the purchase of Huntington Place Apartments at its Jan. 21 meeting.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the loan, with Councilmember Mark Mata casting a dissenting vote. The council had previously approved a term sheet for the loan at its Dec. 16 meeting.
Aeon, a local nonprofit housing developer and manager, plans to purchase Huntington Place from developer Dominium for $74.5 million. The total cost including initial plans for capital investments into the 36-acre property, as well as transition reserves and closing costs, bring the project to an $83.5 million price tag.
Assuming financial arrangements and other plans proceed as anticipated, Aeon expects to close on the off-market sale by the end of January.
Aeon plans to keep rents at the complex affordable for residents.
Huntington Place is the largest apartment complex in Brooklyn Park and the second-largest complex in the Twin Cities, with only Minneapolis’s Cedar Riverside containing more units. The complex was built in 1969 and has 834 one-bedroom apartments spread in six buildings across approximately 36 acres.
The property has been under the city’s scrutiny recently, as crime has proved to be an issue at the complex. In a June 2019 meeting, Mayor Jeff Lunde called the owners “slumlords,” and Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen told the council that the complex represents a “huge drain on our patrol division.”
Dominium recently completed $8 million in capital investments at the site.
Alan Arthur, president and CEO of Aeon, told the council that Huntington Place can be both stabilized and transformed into a place where residents are proud to say they live. While Aeon has much work to do, as the complex is physically dysfunctional and has a variety of social issues to address, they will fight to improve the complex as 100-year stewards of the property, he said. Aeon’s goal will be to minimize displacement at the complex, although residents who do not pay rent, who do not respect the property and its staff, or do not respect their neighbors will not be tolerated, he said.
“I believe that we can create a neighborhood, a place where neighbors know and trust each other … today I know that frustration is in a lot of people’s minds and hearts. The words ‘Huntington Place,’ when I hear them sometimes sounds like curse words in the community … as long as we think it’s OK for these residents in our community to live on [low] incomes, we not only will need Huntington Place, we’ll need far more places like Huntington Place,” Arthur added.
The naturally occurring affordable housing at the site provides homes to many families. Conservative city estimates, assuming 1.5 residents live in each unit, would place the population of the complex at 1,251 people living in the complex, although the city and Dominium agreed that the actual number was likely higher.
To finance the project, Aeon plans to obtain a $72.5 million senior mortgage, a secondary position $5 million loan from the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a $5 million loan from Brooklyn Park’s Economic Development Authority and apply $1 million in Aeon’s own equity. Aeon also plans to apply for 4-d tax status, which would limit the amount of property tax growth at the property and allow Aeon to take on additional debt.
After purchasing the property, Aeon plans for a three-phase development plan. The first phase involves acquisition of the property, followed by $6 million in capital investments including security cameras, electronic locks on all doors, fire safety improvements, construction of at least one staffed community space and office per building, and completion of any maintenance identified in pre-sale inspections. These improvements come with a completion deadline of August 2021.
After refinancing, a second round of $2-4 million worth of in-unit capital investment would be anticipated. A third phase could bring about more substantial changes at the property, such as a redesign of the site or a change of the mix of units.
The Economic Development Authority’s $5 million loan for the project would be a 20-year term, with no payment in the first two years, although interest would accrue during this time. Annual payment of the principal and interest would occur after the initial two-year period. The interest rate would be 3%. A balloon payment consisting of accrued interest plus $1 million would be due at either the five-year period or upon refinancing for the property, whichever occurs sooner.
Since the city is in a secondary lending position, the city would be unlikely to recoup its funds if the project went into foreclosure.
The loan funds will come from the city’s Housing Set Aside fund, a fund that collected excess tax increment financing funds for affordable housing development and rehabilitation. The council’s naturally occurring affordable housing program, established in June 2019, calls for $5 million of the $10 million fund balance to be used for naturally occurring affordable housing preservation.
Lunde said he thought the city should celebrate the sale, as it will protect affordability at the site. The project will continue to be a challenge, but the council needed to do something to help protect the affordability and move towards the complex’s residents feeling safer than they do today, he said.
Councilmembers Susan Pha, Wynfred Russell, and Terry Parks largely concurred.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said she was concerned about spending the city’s entire naturally occurring affordable housing set-aside funds on a single project, particularly when the city may not see those funds returned.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said she was concerned about the prospect for future phases of redevelopment, as well as the developer’s ability to pay its loans without raising rents.
Mata said he did not feel comfortable with the long-term plan for Huntington Place, as well as spending the city’s entire affordable housing set-aside funds on the project. The loan comes without any enforcement mechanism to ensure lower crime at the site, he said.
While there are many terms and conditions built into the loan, most interesting to residents living in the complex would likely the affordability requirements. At least 60% of units in the complex must be affordable for households earning less than 60% of area median income, with no more than 40% affordable at households earning 80% of area median income. At least 20% of units must be affordable for households earning less than 50% of area median income. The property must continue to accept Section 8 vouchers, and in an effort to minimize displacement, existing tenants would be grandfathered in and exempt from affordability requirements.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.