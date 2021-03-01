So now we know the number – seven! Seven candidates are running to be the next mayor of Brooklyn Park. I want to encourage you to support Hollies Winston, but first I want to give you another important number: six.
Brooklyn Park is the sixth largest city in Minnesota, which I think would be a surprise to most Brooklyn Park residents and certainly to most people in Minnesota. It is time for a mayor who will position Brooklyn Park not as just another Minneapolis suburb, but as a destination-city like Rochester. That person is Hollies Winston
The reason I support Hollies is that I have seen how he works with people and how he builds a team for success. Hollies leans into diversity and sees it as a strength, not a source of friction.
Brooklyn Park has challenges ahead of it as we respond to the COVID pandemic, economic uncertainty, and educational opportunities. If we elect Hollies Winston as the next mayor of Brooklyn Park, he will recruit talented people from all the Brooklyn Park communities to help him find solutions. He will effectively represent Brooklyn Park at the Minnesota State Capitol, so we get the state funding to build roads, light rail and the arts center.
If we elect Hollies Winston, five years from now, the rest of Minnesota will be talking about how Brooklyn Park is the example of a Minnesota city successfully responding to challenges and opportunities.
Jerry Gale
Brooklyn Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.