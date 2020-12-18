Brooklyn Park’s City Council approved a 2021 property tax levy with a 0.33% increase over the 2020 budget at its Dec. 7 meeting.
With the city’s tax capacity on the rise and tax rates falling, the increase in the levy will still result in slightly lower city property taxes for the median value home.
The decision provides levy funding to fill a currently vacant police officer position, enhance youth outreach and violence prevention programming, and set aside $100,000 for police reform recommendations expected in the Wilder Research evaluation of the city’s police department.
“Real people lost their jobs with this budget and that’s never easy,” said Councilmember Lisa Jacobson. “We don’t take it lightly either, I don’t take it lightly.”
To offset these levy increases, the council reduced the Housing Redevelopment Authority levy and the Parks and Recreation budget.
“I think we’ve done all that we can in reducing our budget,” said Councilmember Susan Pha.
The levy was approved in a 6-1 vote with Councilmember Mark Mata dissenting.
The 2021 total property tax levy was approved at $48.8 million, a 0.33% increase over the 2020 levy. The general fund accounts for $44.7 million of that levy, while the debt service levy accounts for another $1.1 million.
The tax rate was approved at 47.1% of taxable value, as opposed to 49.8% in 2020, according to LaTonia Green, finance director.
In 2020, the city’s median value home was $247,800. The median value homeowner paid $99.51 per month in city property taxes. In 2021, the city’s median value home is $259,500, yielding $99.19 per month in city property taxes.
With the exception of Mata, the council was comfortable with filling an approximately $80,000 per year police officer position. Mata opposed filling the position after Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen said he could not guarantee a direct correlation between filling the job and seeing a reduction in crime.
The cost of this position was offset by an $80,000 reduction in the Housing Redevelopment Authority levy.
Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmembers Susan Pha, Terry Parks, Lisa Jacobson, and Tonja West-Hafner all said they supported keeping a $100,000 placeholder in the budget for police reform work in 2021.
Mata argued that the $100,000 should come from the city’s contingency fund rather than be kept as a placeholder. City manager Jay Stroebel said that the $200,000 fund is set aside in case of unanticipated winter street maintenance, and particularly in 2021, for Police Department costs that may arise as in the wake of the George Floyd trial in Minneapolis.
Mata also made failed motions to remove a diversity and inclusion position from the budget, and to reduce spending on fire trucks by $560,000 in the Capital Equipment Plan.
“It always is tough cutting budgets and when you work for the government you’re kind of at the mercy of getting your job cut,” Mata said. “Maybe in the future we will get to zero because we can’t keep going up and up and up and up – we will out-price the city for anyone to live in it.”
The council also supported approximately $50,000 in short-term police investments such as bias and mental health response training, community engagement and funding for a community crisis response team.
Based on previous council discussions, the budget was increased for the city’s Youth Outreach Team by $73,000. The Rec on the Go program’s budget was also increased by $40,000.
The overall Parks and Recreation budget was reduced by $25,000 to offset some of these costs.
The 2021 capital improvement plan includes $39.5 million in work budget for 2021, while the $3.9 Million is included in the capital equipment plan.
“It’s never easy but at the end of the day we weren’t elected to easy stuff,” Lunde said. “I do think the budget allows the city to be prepared for the results of that (Wilder) study.”
